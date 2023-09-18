ABC Adds 10 ‘Monday Night Football’ Games, Rounding Out Strike-Impacted Fall 2023 Schedule

The cross-promotional approach is to give viewers as much original content as possible

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs hands off the ball during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Sept. 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Credit: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

ABC has added 10 Monday Night Football NFL simulcasts to its previously announced schedule, thus addressing its Monday night gap. Altogether, there will be 20 Monday Night Football games on ABC this fall, either telecast or simulcast.

Four of these games will be ABC telecasts: Browns at Steelers, Eagles at Buccaneers, Packers at Giants and Ravens at 49ers. The additional games will appear on the network as part of an ESPN simulcast thanks to a partnership between NFL and Disney. This cross-promotional approach is part of a strategy to give viewers as much original programming as possible.

That being said, there are three Monday night NFL games that will not be broadcast on ABC: Saints at Panthers, Rams at Bengals and Titans at Dolphins.

Previously, the network announced that new episodes of “Dancing With the Stars” would premiere on Mondays followed by the premiere of “The Golden Bachelor.” But in the weeks since, ABC has shifted “The Golden Bachelor” to Thursdays, which means it will premiere on the same day as “Bachelor in Paradise.” “Dancing With the Stars” is now set to premiere on Tuesdays.

All of this shifting comes about broadcast networks continue to toy with their schedules in the wake of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Though ABC has had simulcasts of Monday night NFL games since 2020, this uptick is a way for the network to provide new content to its viewers.

Here’s the full list of telecast and simulcast NFL games:

  • Browns at Steelers (Sept. 18 – 8:15 p.m. – ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes) *previously announced as an ABC telecast
  • Eagles at Buccaneers (Sept. 25 – 7:15 p.m. – ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes) *previously announced  as an ABC telecast
  • Seahawks at Giants (Oct. 2 – 8:15 p.m. – ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
  • Packers at Raiders (Oct. 9 – 8:15 p.m. – ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
  • Cowboys at Chargers (Oct. 16 – 8:15 p.m. – ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
  • 49ers at Vikings (Oct. 23 – 8:15 p.m. – ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
  • Raiders at Lions (Oct. 30 – 8:15 p.m. – ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
  • Chargers at Jets (Nov. 6 – 8:15 p.m. – ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
  • Broncos at Bills (Nov. 13– 8:15 p.m. – ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
  • Eagles at Chiefs (Nov. 20 – 8:15 p.m. – ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes) *previously announced as an ABC simulcast
  • Bears at Vikings (Nov. 27 – 8:15 p.m. – ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
  • Bengals at Jaguars (Dec. 4 – 8:15 p.m. – ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
  • Packers at Giants (Dec. 11 – 8:15 p.m. – ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes) *previously announced as an ABC telecast
  • Chiefs at Patriots (December 18 – 8:15 p.m. – ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
  • Ravens at 49ers (Dec. 25 – 8:15 p.m. – ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes) *previously announced  as an ABC telecast
  • Lions at Cowboys (Dec. 30 – 8:15 p.m. – ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes) *previously announced as an ABC simulcast
  • TBD (Jan. 6 – 4:30 p.m. – ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes) *previously announced as an ABC simulcast
  • TBD (Jan. 6 – 8:15 p.m. – ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes) *previously announced as an ABC simulcast
  • Super Wild Card Game (Jan. 15 – 8:15 p.m. – ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes) *previously announced as an ABC simulcast
  • Divisional Playoff Game (Jan. 20 or 21– TBD – ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes) *previously announced as an ABC simulcast
Byron Allen
