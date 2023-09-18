ABC has added 10 Monday Night Football NFL simulcasts to its previously announced schedule, thus addressing its Monday night gap. Altogether, there will be 20 Monday Night Football games on ABC this fall, either telecast or simulcast.

Four of these games will be ABC telecasts: Browns at Steelers, Eagles at Buccaneers, Packers at Giants and Ravens at 49ers. The additional games will appear on the network as part of an ESPN simulcast thanks to a partnership between NFL and Disney. This cross-promotional approach is part of a strategy to give viewers as much original programming as possible.

That being said, there are three Monday night NFL games that will not be broadcast on ABC: Saints at Panthers, Rams at Bengals and Titans at Dolphins.

Previously, the network announced that new episodes of “Dancing With the Stars” would premiere on Mondays followed by the premiere of “The Golden Bachelor.” But in the weeks since, ABC has shifted “The Golden Bachelor” to Thursdays, which means it will premiere on the same day as “Bachelor in Paradise.” “Dancing With the Stars” is now set to premiere on Tuesdays.

All of this shifting comes about broadcast networks continue to toy with their schedules in the wake of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Though ABC has had simulcasts of Monday night NFL games since 2020, this uptick is a way for the network to provide new content to its viewers.

Here’s the full list of telecast and simulcast NFL games: