NBC veteran Ari Goldman will join ABC Entertainment as senior vice president, Content Strategy and Scheduling, while longtime ABC executive Candace Bejune has been promoted to vice president of Program Planning and Scheduling, Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, announced on Thursday. Bejune will report to Goldman, who reports to Erwich.



In this newly created role, Goldman will be responsible for scheduling the network’s primetime content and maximizing viewership across platforms.



“Ari is a skilled executive whose understanding of the evolving media landscape is undeniable,” said Erwich. “His strategic vision for optimizing our schedule, supported by his extensive background in data analysis, will be invaluable to our audience-first strategy. We’re excited to have him on board to help propel our business into the future.”

“ABC has a proven track record of success, and I’m honored to be joining such a talented team of innovators at this transformational time for broadcast television,” said Goldman. “I look forward to working alongside Craig Erwich and my new colleagues as we continue to evolve the way viewership data informs our program scheduling decisions.”



At NBC, Goldman, served as vice president of Cross-Platform Insights and Analytics and was responsible for media analytics across NBCU broadcast and cable entertainment properties. During his tenure atthe network, he created NBC’s multiplatform ratings system and SVOD content performance database. He holds a Bachelor of Science with a double major in applied economics and management and communication from Cornell University.



Bejune is a 14-year ABC veteran with expertise in linear and digital content scheduling strategy. Most recently, her contribution to the phased launch rollout of “Abbott Elementary” helped the freshman comedy become ABC’s new Number 1 comedy.

“We are also thrilled to be recognizing Candace’s many contributions to the company, as she and our talented program planning team continue to apply their deep understanding of our content to our evolving scheduling strategy,”said Erwich.



Bejune holds a Bachelor of Science with a major in sociology and a minor sports management from the University of California, Santa Barbara.