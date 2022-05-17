“Bachelor in Paradise” is coming to ABC’s schedule this fall.

“The Bachelor” spinoff, which puts former contestants from the reality dating franchise in a tropical location with the aim of offering them the opportunity to find love (and provide entertainment for audiences), will air on Mondays and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT this fall. It will take over the Monday night slot previously held by “Dancing with the Stars,” which is moving to Disney+.

On Tuesday, ahead of ABC’s presentation at Upfronts, the network also revealed that the Hilary Swank-starring drama “Alaska” will get the coveted 10 p.m. ET/PT hour, airing after “Grey’s Anatomy.” The series, from creator and executive producer Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”), stars Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a recently disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

ABC’s fall lineup will also see the addition on Sunday nights of “Celebrity Jeopardy,” an all-new game show featuring celebs, who will compete to win money for a charity of their choice. “Celebrity Jeopardy” will join the Sunday night schedule, airing after “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and before “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.” “The Rookie” will close out Sunday night’s primetime lineup.

Its spinoff, “The Rookie: Feds,” another new show picked up to series by ABC, like “Alaska” has a strong lead-in. Airing Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT, it follows “Bachelor in Paradise’s” two-hour block. Niecy Nash-Betts stars in the series as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI academy. The spinoff was introduced in Season 4 of “The Rookie.”

“Our fall schedule is a testament to our strong, dynamic programming slate that we’re continuing to nurture with top talent, world-class, award-winning storytellers and marquee titles,” Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, said in a statement Tuesday. “By capitalizing on the success of our strongest assets, we’re betting on stability while also introducing and investing in key projects that will allow us to build on our momentum as the No. 1 entertainment network for the third consecutive year.”

In related news, ABC confirmed “A Million Little Things” will return in midseason, which is also when new comedy “Not Dead Yet,” starring “Jane the Virgin’s” Gina Rodriguez, will premiere.

ABC’s Fall Schedule:

Monday

8 p.m. ET/PT: “Bachelor in Paradise”

10 p.m. ET/PT: “The Good Doctor”

Tuesday

8 p.m. ET/PT: “Bachelor in Paradise”

10 p.m. ET/PT: The Rookie: Feds”

Wednesday

8 p.m. ET/PT: “The Conners”

8:30 p.m.: ET/PT “The Goldbergs”

9:00 p.m.: “Abbott Elementary”

9:30 p.m.: “Home Economics”

10 p.m.: “Big Sky”

Thursday

8 p.m. ET/PT: “Station 19”

9 p.m. ET/PT: “Grey’s Anatomy”

10 p.m. ET/PT: “Alaska”

Friday

8 p.m. ET/PT: “Shark Tank”

9 p.m. ET/PT: “20/20”

Saturday

8 p.m. ET/PT: “College Football”

Sunday

7 p.m. ET/PT: “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8 p.m. ET/PT: “Celebrity Jeopardy”

9 p.m. ET/PT: “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

10 p.m. ET/PT: “The Rookie”