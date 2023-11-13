Hulu Stops Streaming ABC News Documentary After Producer’s Sentencing in Child Pornography Case

Hulu’s licensing agreement for former ABC News producer James Gordon Meek’s Emmy-nominated documentary “3212 Un-Redacted” has expired and will not be renewed.

The series, which made its debut on the streaming service in 2021, investigates the truth behind the deaths of four U.S. Special Forces soldiers in Africa, leading to evidence of a coverup at the highest levels of the Army.

The move comes after Meek was sentenced to six years in prison in September after pleading guilty to transportation and possession of child sexual abuse material in July.

In addition, ABC News has quietly removed a tagline from Meek’s work that stated:“Editor’s Note: ABC News investigative reporter James Gordon Meek is the recipient of the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation’s 2022 World Press Freedom Award for reporting on hostage cases since 1993.”

Meek was initially set to receive the award in May 2022, but was unable to accept it because his apartment was raided by the FBI.

Representatives for Hulu and ABC News declined to comment.

According to court documents, in 2020 Meek utilized messaging app Kik to engage in conversations with two different individuals. During conversations on the internet-based messaging platform, Meek corresponded with users who “expressed enthusiasm for the sexual abuse of children,” the DOJ said.

“During the course of these conversations,” court documents read, Meek “sent and received sexually explicit images and videos depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.” This included images and videos of minors under the age of 12.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Meek’s phone contained horrifying footage of “an infant being raped.” Meek traveled across state lines with the child pornography on his phone, accounting for the transportation charge. He was arrested on Jan. 31 on criminal charges related to the then-alleged transportation and possession of child pornography.

The ABC News producer had been working for the network for nine years before abruptly resigning after an FBI raid took place at his home. Meek has contributed to ABC programs such as “Nightline,” “20/20,” and more. He has been nominated for four Emmy awards, winning one in 2017.

Natalie Korach and Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.