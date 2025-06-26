ABC News Promotes Greg Croft to New York Bureau Chief

ABC News has promoted Greg Croft and Jenny Wagnon Courts to its New York bureau chief and director of news services, respectively.

In his new role, Croft will manage teams based in the Eastern half of the U.S., leading breaking news and day-to-day coverage in collaboration with editorial partners across the news division.

Meanwhile, Wagnon Courts will oversee the team responsible for organizing and sharing content for all ABC News programs, ABC Owned Television Stations and affiliates, working closely with the assignment desk on coverage for planned events and breaking news.

Croft started as an ABC News intern nearly 20 years ago, working his way up through the ranks of the newsroom. Prior to the promotion, he was an assignment desk manager, helping to steer coverage of he mass shootings in Newtown, Connecticut; Buffalo, New York; and Uvalde, Texas. He also led the embed teams through four presidential election cycles and coordinated coverage at the Iowa caucuses, New Hampshire primaries and multiple political conventions.

Wagnon Courts joined ABC News in 2019 as an investigative producer. She spent a year in Texas producing for “Uvalde 365” and played a key role on several standout projects, including “Homegrown Hate” and the 9/11 series with George Stephanopoulos. Before ABC News, she spent 17 years in local news at KWTV in Oklahoma City, mostly as the executive producer and news director.

“Greg and Jenny will partner to ensure that resources are directed to the most important stories of the day driving toward news division priorities while working closely with Michael Kreisel and the newsgathering, NewsOne and Audio teams to help lead our daily editorial strategy during these complex and consequential times,” global newsgathering vice president Katie DenDaas said in a memo to staff. “Please join me in congratulating Greg and Jenny on their new roles.”