Disney and Charter Strike Deal to Add Hulu and Restore Axed Cable Channels to Spectrum

In a surprise move, Disney and Charter announced a deal on Thursday to add Hulu and restore eight previously scrapped cable channels to the lineup for Spectrum TV Select subscribers at no additional cost.

Specifically, Hulu’s plan with ads will be included in all Spectrum TV Select packages. The rollout will take place later this summer, continuing the relationship between Disney and Charter. Spectrum TV subscribers already have complimentary access to ad-supported Disney+ and will have access to ESPN’s upcoming streaming service, which is expected to be available by the fall of 2025.

As for the Disney-owned channels that have been restored for Spectrum customers, those include Disney Jr., Disney XD, Freeform, FXX, FXM, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo and BabyTV.

“This extension is a true testament to our mutual confidence in this innovative model – which already is showing improvement in subscriber churn – and our commitment to work creatively together to achieve win-win outcomes for both of us and most importantly for our customers,” Tom Montemagno, executive vice president of Programming Acquisition for Charter, said. He also noted that this was achieved “mid-cycle” and without the typical pressures of expiring agreements.

“This agreement reflects our continued focus on leaning into the strength of Disney’s best-in-class programming across every genre and platform – and our shared commitment with Charter to building innovative, consumer-focused distribution models that drive value across the board,” said Sean Breen, executive vice president of Disney Platform Distribution.

As for broadband-only Spectrum customers, Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, the various Disney Bundles and the upcoming ESPN streaming service will be available for purchase at retail prices. TV Select customers also have the opportunity to upgrade to the ad-free tiers of these streamers for an additional cost.