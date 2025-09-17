ABC’s Matt Gutman Apologizes for Calling Charlie Kirk Shooter’s Messages to Partner ‘Very Touching’

ABC reporter Matt Gutman has apologized for calling the text messages between alleged Charlie Kirk shooter Tyler Robinson and his partner “very touching.”

“Yesterday I tried to underscore the jarring contrast between this cold-blooded assassination of Charlie Kirk — a man who dedicated his life to public dialogue — and the personal, disturbing texts read aloud by the Utah County Attorney at the press conference,” Gutman said in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “I deeply regret that my words did not make that clear.”

Gutman’s apology all comes as a response to the reporter’s reaction to Robinson’s text conversations, which were unveiled during the announcement of Robinson’s murder charges.

“But, also, it was very touching in a way that many of us didn’t expect,” Gutman said at the time. “A very intimate portrait into this relationship between the suspect’s roommate and the suspect himself, with him repeatedly calling his roommate, who is transitioning, calling him ‘my love.’ And ‘I want to protect you, my love.’”

He added: “So, it was this duality of someone who the attorney said not only jeopardized the life of Charlie Kirk and the crowd, but was doing it in front of children, which is one of the aggravating circumstances of this case. And then, on the other hand, he was, you know, speaking so lovingly about his partner. So a very interesting and … riveting press conference.”

Despite his initial thoughts on the matter, Gutman assured his followers that he condemns Robinson’s actions.

“But let there be zero doubt here: I unequivocally condemn this horrific crime and the pain it caused Charlie Kirk’s family, those who were forced to witness it at UVU, and the millions of people he inspired,” he said, concluding his message.

Kirk was fatally shot during a public speaking appearance at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. His suspected shooter has been identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. Robinson was charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.