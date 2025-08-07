AMPAS Elects Casting Director Kim Taylor-Coleman as Academy Foundation Board President

Kim Taylor-Coleman was named president of the Academy Foundation Board for the 2025-2026 term on Thursday. A casting director, Taylor-Coleman joins 11 other individuals named to the board for the next year; she’ll serve as Academy Foundation Board president the same year that an Achievement in Casting Oscar will be handed out for the first time.

Joining Taylor-Coleman on the Academy Foundation Board are four fellow officers. Brooke Breton, who hails from the visual effects branch of the Academy, will serve as vice president. Isis Mussenden of the costume designers branch will likewise be a vice president for the board. Documentary branch member Simon Kilmurry will be the board’s treasurer. The animation branch’s Marlon West was named secretary.

Seven additional members were also named to the Academy Foundation Board on Thursday: Paul Cameron (cinematographers branch), Patricia Cardoso (directors branch), Peter Devlin (sound branch), Lynette Howell Taylor (producers branch), Larry Karaszewski (writers branch), Stephen Rivkin (film editors branch) and Dana Stevens (writers branch).

The Academy Foundation functions as the branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences responsible for all educational, preservational and cultural activities. This includes the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which opened in 2021. The Academy Foundation also oversees the Academy Collection, the Academy Film Archive, the Academy’s Margaret Herrick Library and the Academy’s talent development programs.

“Through the work of the Academy’s museum, collection and educational programs, the Academy Foundation furthers our mission to celebrate artistry and innovation in filmmaking, inspire new generations of filmmakers and preserve our global film history,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer in a statement. “I am deeply thankful to our Academy Foundation Board members, whose leadership and dedication help advance these meaningful initiatives.”

Each of the 12 new members to the Academy Foundation Board are trustees who are also Academy Board of Governors members. The 12 members and officers will serve one-year terms. Three of them (Howell Taylor, Kilmurry and Taylor-Coleman) will represent the Academy Foundation Board on the Academy Museum Board of Trustees for the same term.