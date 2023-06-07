The Daniels and Brittany Snow were among those named Wednesday as panelists for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ career development program, the Academy Gold Rising program.

Now in its seventh year, the initiative is for students and young professionals from underrepresented communities. Through a series of orientations and panels, upstart filmmakers will get a firsthand crash course into the creation of feature films and moviemaking, with Gold Rising participants paired with an Academy member for an eight-week mentorship. Academy members from every branch will be on hand to support the program.

Panelists include recent Oscar winners Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), composer Michael Abels, actor Brittany Snow (“Pitch Perfect”), sound editor Bobbi Banks, composer Kris Bowers, cinematographer Michael Goi, sound editor Greg Hedgepath, Oscar-winning editor Paul Rogers and producer Jonathan Wang.

“We are incredibly honored to host a new group of emerging filmmakers who will undoubtedly bring their passion, stories and insights to the program each day,” said Academy governor and education and outreach committee chair Wynn P. Thomas. “These young talents make our future brighter, and we can’t wait to help them grow as they explore their opportunities in the film industry.”

Topics this year will include the following:

Anatomy of a Production – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Post-Production – “Chevalier”

The Magic of Visual Effects

Green Production & Climate Storytelling

Authentic Storytelling in the LGBTQIA+ Space

Destigmatizing Mental Health

The Academy’s senior vice president for impact and global talent development Kendra Carter added, “We are incredibly grateful to our Academy members, partners and donors for supporting this important work.”

The eight-week program kicks off Wednesday. For more information about the Gold Rising program, visit oscars.org.