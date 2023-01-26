Academy Launches Oscars Content Partnership With Letterboxd

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has launched a partnership with Letterboxd, the growing social network for global film discussion and discovery, to collaborate for the 95th Oscars.

Starting with the Nominees Luncheon, the movie media site will be incorporated into the lead-up to March 12 with nominees reading the best Letterboxd reviews of their films. Letterboxd will also host nominees its “The Letterboxd Show” podcast throughout awards season.

“The Academy is thrilled to partner with Letterboxd, which is home to millions of passionate and engaged film fans around the world. As the Academy looks to reach a more global and diverse audience of movie lovers, Letterboxd is a perfect partner. We look forward to being a part of this dynamic community,” said Academy Senior Director, Digital Marketing Courtney Rodriguez.

Oscar-themeed Showdowns, such as the Best Picture Showdown, launched on Thursday.

The partnership also heralds the creation of the Academy’s HQ account on the network, which features complete and coming lists of the 95th Oscars nominees in all categories. Editorial content will take viewers through Oscars history and Oscar-winning filmmakers as well as content curated from the Academy Film Archive and Margaret Herrick Library’s vast collections.

“It’s incredibly validating to be able to work with the most iconic organization in the motion picture industry, a team who sees the value in the community of film lovers we’ve assembled and nurtured over the past decade,” said Letterboxd cofounder Matthew Buchanan. “Oscar-nominated films form the backbone of so many Letterboxd lists, and the annual ceremony is so often the starting point for many a cinephile’s journey, that it feels completely natural to welcome the Academy into the fold. A thrilling moment for the whole team at Letterboxd HQ.”

Launched in late 2011, Letterboxd has amassed 8 million members in more than 200 countries who rate, review and share their movie-watching activities. Letterboxd showcases film and filmmaking talent through its media arm, which includes the online magazine Journal and multiple podcasts.

The 95th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.