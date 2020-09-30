Academy logo

AMPAS

Academy Names Winners of $35,000 Nicholl Screenwriting Fellowships

by | September 30, 2020 @ 1:40 PM

Scenes from the winning screenplays will be read by a group of actors in a virtual event on Dec. 3

Five screenwriters have been given $35,000 prizes as winners of the 2020 Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting, the Academy announced on Wednesday.

The five winners are James Acker for the screenplay “SadBoi,” Beth Curry for “Lemon,” Vanar Jaddou for “Goodbye, Iraq,” Kate Marks for “The Cow of Queens” and Jane Therese for “Sins of My Father.” They were chosen by the Academy Nicholl Fellowships Committee from the 7,831 scripts submitted to the Academy.

The Nicholl Fellowships have been presented by the Academy since 1986 to aspiring screenwriters. Past winners include Nikole Beckwith (“Stockholm, Pennsylvania,” “Togetherish”), Alfred Botello (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”), Michael Werwie (“Lost Girls”) and Terri Miller and Andrew Marlowe (“The Equalizer”).

Also Read: Oscars Set New Inclusion and Diversity Standards for Best Picture Eligibility

In addition to the $35,000 cash prizes, which are intended to allow the recipients to complete a feature-length screenplay during their fellowship year, scenes from the winning scripts will be read by an ensemble of actors at a virtual event on Dec. 2.

Finalists who did not win were Kris A. Holmes for “The Seeds of Truth,” Fred Martenson for “Demons in America,” Robin Rose Singer for “The Lions of Mesopotamia,” David Harrison Turner for “Safe Haven” and Andrew Wankier for “Three Heavens.”

Short Films and Feature Animation Branch governor Jennifer Yuh Nelson serves as chair of the Academy Nicholl Fellowships Committee. Other members are John Bailey and Steven Poster from the Cinematographers Branch; William Mechanic from the Executives Branch; Julie Lynn, Peter Samuelson and Robert W. Shapiro from the Producers Branch; Bobbi Banks from the Sound Branch; Eric Heisserer, Larry Karaszewski, Dan Petrie Jr., Misan Sagay, Dana Stevens and Tyger Williams from the Writers Branch; and Members-at-Large James Plannette and Stephen Ujlaki.

Oscar's Longest Losing Streaks: 12 People With 10-Plus Nominations and No Wins (Photos)

  • oscar losing streak fellini diane warren russell Photo: Stephen Vaughan
  • greg p. russell Getty Images
  • breakfast at tiffany's audrey hepburn cat Paramount Pictures
  • alex north Getty Images
  • thomas newman Getty Images
  • rear window 100 percent fresh rotten tomatoes Paramount Pictures
  • meet me in st. louis MGM
  • federico fellini Photo: public domain
  • Top Gun Paramount Pictures
  • Diane Warren Photo: Rochelle Bodin
  • anna behlmer Getty Images
  • walter lantz photo courtesy of Alan Light
  • Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Roald dahl Paramount Pictures
1 of 13

Diane Warren, Thomas Newman and other veterans who’ve become the Susan Luccis of the Academy Awards

As of the 2020 Academy Awards, Diane Warren and Thomas Newman are still among the most-nominated Oscar contenders who have yet to win the award. Both lost in their categories this year, bringing them up to 11 and 15 losses respectively. Here are some other unlucky Oscar nominees.

View In Gallery

Steve Pond

Steve Pond

Awards Editor • steve@thewrap.com • Twitter: @stevepond

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Why ABC’s NBA Finals Face Uphill Battle in TV Ratings – Despite LeBron James and the Lakers
PGA logo

Producers Guild Sets Virtual Awards Show for March 2021
trump biden first presidential debate

Biden-Trump Debate Broadcast Ratings Drop Sharply From 2016

Showtime’s ‘The Comey Rule’ Debuts to Record Ratings for a Limited Drama Series
Weakest Link - Season 1

Ratings: Premiere of NBC’s ‘The Weakest Link’ Reboot Is Tuesday’s Strongest Entertainment Show

Apple Gives Tim Cook $38 Million to Stay CEO Through 2025
jay penske Variety Billboard THR Deadline

Inside Jay Penske’s $100 Million Deal to Merge Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard (Exclusive)

Disney to Cut 28,000 Parks Jobs, Blames California’s ‘Unwillingness’ to Lift COVID-19 Restrictions
LeBron James

LeBron James’ SpringHill Signs First Look Deal With Universal
Steam-driven Praxinoscope with animation strips, Academy Museum

Academy Museum Lands Huge Collection of Optical Devices From Before Movies Existed
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Show

Independent Spirit Awards Adds 5 New TV Categories for 2021 Ceremony
KEEP READING..

The news you
need now, more
than ever.

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Try PRO today
FOR FREE

LIMITED
TIME
Sign up for
WrapPRO for
70% off
Back to theWrap