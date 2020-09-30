Academy Names Winners of $35,000 Nicholl Screenwriting Fellowships

Scenes from the winning screenplays will be read by a group of actors in a virtual event on Dec. 3
Five screenwriters have been given $35,000 prizes as winners of the 2020 Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting, the Academy announced on Wednesday.
The five winners are James Acker for the screenplay “SadBoi,” Beth Curry for “Lemon,” Vanar Jaddou for “Goodbye, Iraq,” Kate Marks for “The Cow of Queens” and Jane Therese for “Sins of My Father.” They were chosen by the Academy Nicholl Fellowships Committee from the 7,831 scripts submitted to the Academy.
The Nicholl Fellowships have been presented by the Academy since 1986 to aspiring screenwriters. Past winners include Nikole Beckwith (“Stockholm, Pennsylvania,” “Togetherish”), Alfred Botello (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”), Michael Werwie (“Lost Girls”) and Terri Miller and Andrew Marlowe (“The Equalizer”).
In addition to the $35,000 cash prizes, which are intended to allow the recipients to complete a feature-length screenplay during their fellowship year, scenes from the winning scripts will be read by an ensemble of actors at a virtual event on Dec. 2.
Finalists who did not win were Kris A. Holmes for “The Seeds of Truth,” Fred Martenson for “Demons in America,” Robin Rose Singer for “The Lions of Mesopotamia,” David Harrison Turner for “Safe Haven” and Andrew Wankier for “Three Heavens.”
Short Films and Feature Animation Branch governor Jennifer Yuh Nelson serves as chair of the Academy Nicholl Fellowships Committee. Other members are John Bailey and Steven Poster from the Cinematographers Branch; William Mechanic from the Executives Branch; Julie Lynn, Peter Samuelson and Robert W. Shapiro from the Producers Branch; Bobbi Banks from the Sound Branch; Eric Heisserer, Larry Karaszewski, Dan Petrie Jr., Misan Sagay, Dana Stevens and Tyger Williams from the Writers Branch; and Members-at-Large James Plannette and Stephen Ujlaki.
As of the 2020 Academy Awards, Diane Warren and Thomas Newman are still among the most-nominated Oscar contenders who have yet to win the award. Both lost in their categories this year, bringing them up to 11 and 15 losses respectively. Here are some other unlucky Oscar nominees.
Greg P. Russell (16 nominations)
Veteran sound mixer Greg P. Russell earned his first nomination for 1989's "Black Rain." He almost earned a 17th nomination, for 2016's "13 Hours," but his nomination was rescinded after he "violated Academy campaign regulations that prohibit telephone lobbying."
Roland Anderson (15)
The longtime art director picked up his first nomination for "A Farewell to Arms" in 1934 -- and then lost for such classics as 1961's "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and 1963's "Come Blow Your Horn."
Alex North (15)
Composer Alex North was recognized with an honorary Oscar in 1986 -- but he never won despite scoring such classics as "A Streetcar Named Desire," "Cleopatra" and "Spartacus."
Thomas Newman (15)
The composer earned two nominations in 1995, for "Little Women" and "The Shawshank Redemption." He earned his 15th nod in 2020 for Sam Mendes' "1917," but once again did not take home the award.
Loren L. Ryder (14)
Veteran sound engineer Loren L. Ryder picked up nominations for his sound work on classics like "Double Indemnity," "The War of the Worlds" and "Rear Window" -- but never won a competitive Oscar. However, he did win eight non-competitive honors from the Academy, including honorary prizes and technical achievement awards.
George J. Folsey (13)
The cinematographer earned an unlucky 13 nominations for such movies as 1944's "Meet Me in St. Louis" and 1954's "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" -- but came up short each time.
Federico Fellini (12)
The beloved Italian director received an honorary Oscar in 1993 but was passed over a dozen times for both his direction and screenplays.
Rick Kline (11)
The veteran sound mixer earned 11 nominations for such hits as "Terms of Endearment," "Top Gun" and "Air Force One."
Diane Warren (11)
The songwriter earned her 11th nomination in 2020 for "I'm Standing With You" from "Breakthrough" -- one year after getting a nom for "I'll Fight" from the documentary "RBG." But so far, she has yet to take home the prize.
Anna Behlmer (10)
Behlmer is a 10-time nominee for sound mixing such films as "Braveheart," "L.A. Confidential" and 2009's "Star Trek."
Walter Lantz (10)
The veteran animator was best known for Woody Woodpecker but he was forever the bridesmaid at the Oscars -- until collecting an honorary award in 1979.
Walter Scharf (10)
The composer earned 10 nominations over the years for films like "Funny Girl" and "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" but never took home an Oscar.
Steve Pond
Awards Editor • steve@thewrap.com • Twitter: @stevepond