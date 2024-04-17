You can’t have a rags-to-riches story without a little drama. That’s exactly what “Acapulco” is teasing in its latest trailer for Season 3.

Up until this point, Máximo (Enrique Arrizon) thought he was a sure bet to take over Las Colinas resort from the aging Don Pablo. At least that’s the case until Memo’s (Fernando Carsa) sister joins the team, the seemingly charming Dulce (Karen Rodriguez).

“I can see right through this whole innocent act of yours,” Máximo says in the trailer.

“Well, no one else can. Unless you’re looking to go to war, I suggest you back off,” Dulce counters. Watch the full trailer above.

The third season of the critically-acclaimed Apple TV+ comedy will debut its first two episodes globally on May 1. It will then debut new episodes every Wednesday through June 26.

This season continues the stories of present day Máximo (Eugenio Derbez), who is telling his nephew how he came to be the man he is today. Mush of the series is set in 1985 and follows a younger version of Máximo as he continues to climb the corporate ladder at Las Colinas without jeopardizing the friendships he’s made along the way.

In addition to Derbez and Arrizon, Season 3 stars Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco and Carlos Corona. Jaime Camil (“Schmigadoon”) and Cristo Fernandez (“Ted Lasso”) will appear as recurring guest stars this season.

“Acapulco” is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films movie “How to Be a Latin Lover” and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company. The series is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. Winsberg also executive produces with Sam Laybourne, who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Derbez, Ben Odell, Kim and Eric Tannenbaum, Jaime Eliezer Karas, Jason Wang and Paul Presburger.