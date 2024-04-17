‘Acapulco’: Máximo Prepares to Go to War for Las Colinas in Season 3 Trailer | Video

The Apple TV+ comedy returns May 1

You can’t have a rags-to-riches story without a little drama. That’s exactly what “Acapulco” is teasing in its latest trailer for Season 3.

Up until this point, Máximo (Enrique Arrizon) thought he was a sure bet to take over Las Colinas resort from the aging Don Pablo. At least that’s the case until Memo’s (Fernando Carsa) sister joins the team, the seemingly charming Dulce (Karen Rodriguez).

“I can see right through this whole innocent act of yours,” Máximo says in the trailer.

“Well, no one else can. Unless you’re looking to go to war, I suggest you back off,” Dulce counters. Watch the full trailer above.

acapulco
Read Next
'Acapulco' Stars Eugenio Derbez and Enrique Arrizon on How Apple TV+ Show Is – and Is Not – 'How to Be a Latin Lover'

The third season of the critically-acclaimed Apple TV+ comedy will debut its first two episodes globally on May 1. It will then debut new episodes every Wednesday through June 26.

This season continues the stories of present day Máximo (Eugenio Derbez), who is telling his nephew how he came to be the man he is today. Mush of the series is set in 1985 and follows a younger version of Máximo as he continues to climb the corporate ladder at Las Colinas without jeopardizing the friendships he’s made along the way.

In addition to Derbez and Arrizon, Season 3 stars Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco and Carlos Corona. Jaime Camil (“Schmigadoon”) and Cristo Fernandez (“Ted Lasso”) will appear as recurring guest stars this season.

“Acapulco” is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films movie “How to Be a Latin Lover” and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company. The series is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. Winsberg also executive produces with Sam Laybourne, who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Derbez, Ben Odell, Kim and Eric Tannenbaum, Jaime Eliezer Karas, Jason Wang and Paul Presburger.

Owen Wilson (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Read Next
Owen Wilson-Led Golf Comedy Series Ordered at Apple TV+

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.