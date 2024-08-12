Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy Face Off in First Photos for ‘Accused’ Season 2 | Exclusive

Celebrity married couple Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy are once again reuniting on screen, and TheWrap has your first look at their new role. The stars will be part of the premiere episode of “Accused” Season 2 on Fox.

Titled “Lorraine’s Story,” the first episode of this new season will see Huffman as Lorraine, a woman who embeds herself into a family after claiming to see a psychic vision of their missing child. Macy’s role has yet to be announced. The episode will premiere on Oct. 1.

From “24” and “Homeland” showrunner Howard Gordon, “Accused” is based on the 2010 British series of the same name that was created by Jimmy McGovern. Each episode of the anthology thriller opens in a courtroom and explores a different crime in a different city with a completely different cast. Episodes are told through the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks as audiences discover how these ordinary people got sucked into extraordinary stories or how one rash action changed their life forever.

Check out the first look photos of Huffman and Macy below:

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy in the Season 2 premiere of “Accused” (Photo Credit: Fox)

Felicity Huffman in the Season 2 premiere of “Accused” (Photo Credit: Fox)

Felicity Huffman in the Season 2 premiere of “Accused” (Photo Credit: Fox)

In addition to Huffman and Macy, Season 2 stars Ken Jeong, Michael Chiklis, Taylor Schilling, Justin Chambers, Nick Cannon, Patrick J. Adams, Jerrika Hinton and Danny Pino. Exactly who these big names are playing has yet to be revealed.

The series is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. Gordon serves as the developer and executive producer for the series along with Daniel Pearle, Alex Gansa, David Shore, Erin Gunn, Milan Cheylov, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, All3Media America’s Jacob Cohen-Holmes, Jimmy McGovern, Sita Williams, Roxy Spencer and Louise Pedersen for All3Media International. Gordon and Pearle serve as co-showrunners.

This isn’t the first time the husband and wife duo have appeared together onscreen. Previously, Huffman and Macy starred in 2017’s “Krystal,” which was directed by Macy, as well as 1992’s “The Water Engine” and 1999’s “A Slight Case of Murder.”

“Accused” will mark one of Huffman’s first acting roles following her involvement in the 2019 college entrance exam cheating scandal. For her role in the operation, the “Desperate Housewives” star was sentenced to 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. Her first acting role after her prison stint was “The Good Doctor” followed by a U.K. production of Taylor Mac’s “Hir.” She also starred in three episodes of Season 17 of “Criminal Minds,” which is subtitled as “Evolution.” As for Macy, he’s best known for his roles on “Shameless” and “Fargo.”