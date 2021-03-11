‘Mank,’ ‘Minari,’ ‘Chicago 7’ Make the Cut With American Cinema Editors

“Mank,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” have been nominated in the dramatic-film category at the American Cinema Editors’ 71st annual ACE Eddie Awards, which honors the best in film and television editing.

In the comedy film category, the nominees are “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “I Care a Lot,” “On the Rocks,” “Palm Springs” and “Promising Young Woman.”

The films that were bypassed in the ACE nominations include “Tenet,” “News of the World,” “The Father,” “Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Over the past decade, 90% of the Oscar nominees for Best Film Editing have first been nominated by the American Cinema Editors. The Oscar nominees are heavily weighted toward the ACE dramatic category, with 34 nominees coming from that category since 2010, as opposed to 11 nominees from the comedy category.

The ACE Eddies’ animated feature nominations went to “The Croods: A New Age,” “Onward,” “Over the Moon,” “Soul” and “Wolfwalkers,” with documentary nominations going to “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” “Dick Johnson Is Dead,” “The Dissident,” “My Octopus Teacher” and “The Social Dilemma.”

In the television categories, “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Ted Lasso” each received two nominations. Other TV noms included “Schitt’s Creek,” “Insecure,” “Killing Eve,” “This Is Us,” “Bosch,” “The Mandalorian,” “Hamilton” and “Watchmen.”

The awards will be presented at a virtual ceremony on April 17. Also at the ceremony, Spike Lee will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, while editors Lynzee Klingman and Sidney Wolinsky will receive Career Achievement Awards.

The nominees:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)

“Mank,” Kirk Baxter, ACE

“Minari,” Harry Yoon, ACE

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“Sound of Metal,” Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

“The Trial of Chicago 7,” Alan Baumgarten, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” James Thomas, Craig Alpert, ACE, Mike Giambra

“I Care a Lot,” Mark Eckersley, ACE

“On The Rocks,” Sarah Flack, ACE

“Palm Springs,” Matthew Friedman, ACE and Andrew Dickler

“Promising Young Woman,” Frédéric Thoraval

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“The Croods: A New Age,” James Ryan, ACE

“Onward,” Catherine Apple

“Over the Moon,” Edie Ichioka, ACE

“Soul,” Kevin Nolting, ACE

“Wolfwalkers,” Darragh Byrne, Richie Cody, Darren Holmes, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

“All In: The Fight for Democracy,” Nancy Novack

“Dick Johnson is Dead,” Nels Bangerter

“The Dissident,” Scott D. Hanson, James Leche, Wyatt Rogowski, Avner Shiloah

“My Octopus Teacher,” Pippa Ehrlich, Dan Schwalm

“The Social Dilemma,” Davis Coombe

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)

“Beastie Boys Story,” Jeff Buchanan, ACE, Zoe Schack

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart,” Derek Boonstra, Robert A. Martinez

“The Last Dance” – “Episode I,” Chad Beck, ACE, Devin Concannon, Abhay Sofsky, Ben Sozanski, ACE

“Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult” – “Exposed,” Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Alex Jablonski, Gillian McCarthy, Matthew Moul, Chris A. Peterson, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

“The Good Place” – “Whenever You’re Ready,” Eric Kissack

“Schitt’s Creek” – “Happy Ending,” Trevor Ambrose

“What We Do in the Shadows” – “On The Run,” Dane McMaster, Varun Viswanath

“What We Do in the Shadows” – “Resurrection,” Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Dane McMaster

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” – “Happy New Year,” Tim Roche, ACE

“Insecure” – “Lowkey Trying,” Nena Erb, ACE

“Ted Lasso” – “The Hope That Kills You,” A.J. Catoline

“Ted Lasso” – “Make Rebecca Great Again,” Melissa McCoy

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

“Better Call Saul” – “Bad Choice Road,” Joey Liew, Chris McCaleb, ACE

“Killing Eve” – “Still Got It,” Dan Crinnion, ACE

“Mr. Robot” – “Method Not Allowed,” Rosanne Tan, ACE

“This Is Us” – “Forty: Part Two,” Julia Grove, Lai-San Ho

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

“Bosch” – “The Ace Hotel,” Steven Cohen ACE

“Euphoria” – “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” Julio C. Perez IV, ACE

“The Mandalorian” – “Sanctuary,” Dana E. Glauberman, ACE

“Ozark” – “Wartime,” Cindy Mollo, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION

“Hamilton,” Jonah Moran

“Mrs. America” – “Phyllis,” Robert Komatsu, ACE

“The Queen’s Gambit” – “Exchanges,” Michelle Tesoro, ACE

“Watchmen” – “The Extraordinary Being,” Anna Hauger

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

“Cheer” – “God Blessed Texas,” Kate Hackett, Daniel McDonald, Mark Morgan, Sharon Weaver, Ted Woerner

“The Circus: Inside The Greatest Political Show on Earth” – “Who the F*** Are We?” Jane Jo, Benji Kast, Seth Skundrick, Evan Wise

“Deadliest Catch” – “Mayday Mayday,” Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, ACE, Joe Mikan, ACE, Art O’Leary, Ian Olsen, Josh Stockero

“How To With John Wilson” – “How To Cook the Perfect Risotto,” Adam Locke-Norton

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL

“8:46,” Steven Bognar

“Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor,” Jon Alloway, Chester G Contaoi, Brian Forbes, Brad Gilson, Pi Ware

“David Byrne’s American Utopia,” Adam Gough, ACE

“Saturday Night Live” – “Tom Hanks,” Paul Del Gesso, Yanni Feder, Daniel Garcia, Jack Klink, Richard Lampasone, Ryan McIlraith, Sean McIlraith, Steven Pierce, Christopher Salerno, Devon Schwab, Ryan Spears, Jason Watkins

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL)

“Big Mouth” – “Nick Starr,” Felipe Salazar

“Bob’s Burgers” – “Bob Belcher and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Kids,” Jeremy Reuben

“BoJack Horseman” – “Nice While It Lasted,” Brian Swanson

“Rick and Morty” – “Rattlestar Ricklactica,” Lee Harting