Actors Equity Condemns Trump-Run Kennedy Center for Canceling Children’s Musical ‘Finn’: ‘Beyond Appalling’

The Actors’ Equity Association is “outraged” and “disturbed” over The Kennedy Center’s choice to cancel the upcoming tour of “Finn.”

“Finn” is a coming-of-age story about a shark that with dreams of following in the family footsteps by joining the Shark Guard. The underwater musical explores themes of self-discovery and friendship and appeared at the Kennedy Center in November and December 2024. Now, the national tour of the children’s musical is off.

“We are outraged at the news that The Kennedy Center has canceled the upcoming tour of ‘Finn’, a musical for young audiences that just concluded an acclaimed run at the theatre,” the statement read. “Since its founding, the Kennedy Center has represented the full breadth of American culture; It is disturbing to see the new leadership of this institution move so swiftly to suppress viewpoints they do not agree with. And it is beyond appalling that the art they find so dangerous is a joyful children’s musical encouraging young people to be true to themselves and follow their dreams.”

The statement continued, “Actors’ Equity Association stands with the company of this production and is watching developments carefully. The union intends to fully enforce our contracts with The Kennedy Center. Equity reminds its members that if they experience any difficulty with their contracts at the Kennedy Center, they should reach out to their business reps immediately.”

News of the canceled tour comes only a day after President Donald Trump was “unanimously” elected as chairman of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The move came after sitting president Deborah F. Rutter was fired from her post.

Since Trump’s installment of himself as chairman, a number of prominent resignations were announced. The first was singer-songwriter Ben Folds who resigned as artistic advisor of the center’s National Symphony Orchestra. Shortly after, Shonda Rhimes resigned from her post as an officer on the board, where she served as treasurer. Rhimes was appointed to the position by President Barack Obama.

Issa Rae also announced today that she was cancelling her upcoming spotlight event at the Kennedy Center citing recent events as placing “an infringement on” its artistic values.

“Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I’ve decided to cancel my appearance at this venue,” Rae wrote on her Instagram stories.