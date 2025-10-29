Netflix Lands Adam Driver Hostage Thriller Series ‘Rabbit Rabbit’ From Peter Craig, ‘Adolescence’ Director

Netflix has landed the rights to hostage thriller series “Rabbit, Rabbit” from Peter Craig, with Adam Driver attached to star and executive produce.

The show, which hails from MRC under Craig’s first-look deal, was granted a straight-to-series order from the Netflix after the project landed at the streamer in a competitive pursuit. Craig (“The Batman,” “Top Gun: Maverick”) will serve as showrunner, executive producer, writer and creator for the series, while “Adolescence” director Philip Barantini directs and executive produces.

The official logline is as follows: “When an escaped convict is cornered by law enforcement at a truck stop, he takes hostages in an effort to bargain for his freedom. But the standoff soon escalates into an unmanageable social experiment with his captives, as well as an emotional poker match with a veteran FBI Crisis Negotiator trained in ‘tactical empathy.’”

Additional executive producers include Samantha Beddoe for her and Barantini’s It’s All Made Up Productions and Bryan Unkeless (“I, Tonya”) for his and Craig’s Night Owl banner.

“Rabbit, Rabbit” marks Driver’s return to TV after starring in HBO’s “Girls” from 2012-2017. Since then, Driver has starred in a handful of notable films, including “BlacKkKlansman,” “Megalopolis,” “Ferrari,” “House of Gucci,” “White Noise,” “Logan Lucky” and “The Report,” among others. His additional TV voice acting credits include “Bob’s Burgers” and “The Simpsons,” and he also appeared in an episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Craig’s sole TV credit is “Dope Thief,” and he has been the writing force behind “Gladiator II,” “The Mother,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay” Parts 1 and 2, “The Town” and “12 Strong.”

Barantini directed all four episodes of “Adolescence,” and has also directed episodes of “Boiling Point,” “Malpractice” and “The Responder.”