“Don’t Look Up” writer/director/producer Adam McKay has inked a deal to bring his upcoming film “Average Height, Average Build” to Netflix.

The comedy will star Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams and Robert Downey Jr. McKay will also write and produce the film, Netflix confirmed to TheWrap Sunday.

As expected with any McKay film, the cast of “Average Height, Average Build” is star-stacked. Pattinson plays a serial killer, who enlists a lobbyist (Adams) to change the law so that he can more readily commit his murders. Downey plays a retired cop, who is trailing Pattinson. Forest Whitaker and Danielle Deadwyler also star, with more to be announced at a later date, according to Netflix.

The film will be produced under McKay’s Hyperobject Industries banner alongside producer Kevin Messick.

Netflix also released McKay’s most recent film, 2021’s “Don’t Look Up,” a black satire about a comet that threatens to destroy Earth, which starred Leonardo DeCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and several other A-listers. Netflix touts “Don’t Look Up” as its second-most popular film of all time, with nearly 360 million hours viewed in the first 28 days after its release. It reached #1 on the streamer’s charts in 92 countries.

Since turning away from slapstick comedies like “Step Brothers” and “Anchorman,” McKay has received myriad recognition for his dark comedies that touch on real-world issues. He won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for penning “The Big Short” and has been nominated seven times overall across various categories: twice for “The Big Short,” three times for “Vice” and twice for “Don’t Look Up.”

No release date has been set for “Average Height, Average Build.”