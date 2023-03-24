Adam McKay is lining up big stars his next ensemble film.

The “Don’t Look Up” director wants Robert Pattinson, Robert Downey Jr. and Forest Whitaker for his next film, a McKay rep told TheWrap on Friday.

“Average Height, Average Build,” the project is billed as a black comedy about a serial killer who uses political lobbyists to change laws to make it easier for him to rack up his body count.

Amy Adams and “Till” star Danielle Deadwyler are also said to be attached, with more characters yet to be cast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, McKay is planning on a late summer shoot in Boston. The project doesn’t yet have a studio backer and “several” have already passed. But odds are likely it will be snatched up by a streamer: Netflix released “Don’t Look Up” and McKay’s Hyperobject Industries has a multiyear, first-look feature deal with Apple.

McKay had been set to make a movie about Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, until Jennifer Lawrence left the project saying, “we don’t need to redo that,” after watching Amanda Seyfried’s Emmy-performance as. Holmes in the Hulu limited series “The Dropout.”

The news comes one day after news of a potential Downey Jr.-led remake of “Vertigo” broke.

McKay received Best Picture and Best Original screenplay Oscar nominations for “Don’t Look Up,” as he did for his Dick Cheney biopic, “Vice.” He won an Adapted Screenplay Oscar for “The Big Short,” for which he also received a directing nomination, as he did for “Vice.”