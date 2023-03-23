Paramount Buys ‘Vertigo’ Remake With Robert Downey Jr Eyeing to Star

Paramount Pictures preemptively bought a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo” with Robert Downey Jr. eyeing to star, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

“Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight is writing the script. On Wednesday, it was reported that Knight will also be writing the next “Star Wars” movie for Lucasfilm. Knight also wrote a “Superman” script for Warner Brothers previously before the hire of James Gunn and Peter Safran to oversee DC Studios.

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey via Team Downey are producing with John Davis and John Fox via Davis Entertainment.

“Vertigo” back in 2012 snatched the title away from “Citizen Kane” as the best movie of all time in a famous critics poll, and it’s in part because his surreal, psychological and thrilling head trip about two broken hearts combines all of the attributes that made Hitchcock’s films special. His movies often featured icy, blonde women who men were obsessed with, and the story of James Stewart’s obsession with Kim Novak in “Vertigo” most closely resembles Hitchcock’s own desires and controlling qualities as a director.

Deadline first reported the news.

Downey will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.”

Downey is repped by WME, Joy Fehily and Hansen Jacobson.