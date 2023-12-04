Adam McKay Pivots From Robert Pattinson-Starring Serial Killer Satire to Untitled Climate Change Project

“Don’t Look Up” director Adam McKay will be tackling climate change again with his next project after leaving the Netflix film “Average Height, Average Build,” which he wrote the screenplay for.

“Average Height” was to star Robert Pattinson and Amy Adams as a serial killer and lobbyist who seek to change laws that the killer hopes will allow him to murder more easily, with Robert Downey Jr. playing the retired cop who has pursued the killer for years.

The project will be shuttered by Netflix after McKay’s departure.

Representatives for McKay confirmed the director’s pivot, though details on the climate-related project are being kept under wraps. McKay earned a Best Picture nomination in 2022 with “Don’t Look Up,” a Netflix satire featuring an ensemble cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio as an astronomer trying to warn the world about an impending asteroid to no avail, an allegory for the struggle to warn governments about the escalating climate crisis.

Outside of filmmaking, McKay has donated over $4 million to the Climate Emergency Fund, which provides funds to climate activist organizations around the world. Last year, McKay also founded Yellow Dot Studios, a company that produces short videos and commercials about climate change.

McKay is represented by WME and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. The project change was first reported by Deadline.