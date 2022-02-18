“Do you love this game?” Adam Sandler lays it on the line for a young basketball prodigy in the first trailer for “Hustle,” where Sandler plays a scout trying to get back into the game. And he has some tough words for his future star.

“I mean, love it with all your heart? Because if you don’t, let’s not even bother. Let’s not open that door. They’re just going to slam it right in our face,” Sandler says.

“Hustle” is produced by Sandler and LeBron James and is the story of a down on his luck basketball scout who discovers a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, only to bring him to the States without his team’s approval and take one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Sandler leads a cast in the movie that stars Juancho Hernangómez as the young phenom, a Spanish NBA player who currently plays for the Utah Jazz and also has played with Denver, San Antonio, Boston and Minnesota.

He’s not the only NBA talent featured in the film. The cast also includes appearances from Anthony Edwards and Tobias Harris, all of whom Sandler of late has had some fun visiting on the court. And the cast is rounded out by Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Ainhoa Pillet, Raul Castillo, Jordan Elizabeth Hull, Maria Botto, Heidi Gardner and Robert Duvall.

Jeremiah Zagar directs “Hustle,” which Netflix has now announced will debut on the streamer on June 10.

Taylor Materne and Will Fetters wrote the script. And the film’s producers are Adam Sandler, Allen Covert, Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Zack Roth, LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Check out the first teaser for “Hustle” above.