Adam Sandler stars in a Netflix movie of a different sort in the first teaser trailer for the original animated film “Leo,” which he also co-wrote with longtime collaborator Robert Smigel.

Described as a “coming-of-age musical comedy,” Sandler voices a 74-year-old lizard who’s been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades. When he discovers he only has one year left to live (grim stuff!), he plots an escape — only to get “caught up in the problems of his anxious students.”

The animated film was directed by the trio of Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel and David Wachtenheim. The screenplay was written by Robert Smigel, Adam Sandler, Paul Sado. “Leo” was produced by Happy Madison.

“Leo” will be streaming on Netflix on Nov. 21, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Along with Sandler and Burr, the film also features the voices of Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Heidi Gardner, Nick Swardson, Nicholas Turturro, Robert Smigel, Jo Koy and Stephanie Hsu.

Netflix also released a new one sheet for “Leo.”