Zack Snyder’s “Rebel Moon,” an original sci-fi epic starring Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Anthony Hopkins and Ray Fisher, arrives this Christmas on Netflix. And thanks to a new trailer (which you can watch above), you can now understand the scope and complexity of the project. It is huge.

Snyder first conceived of a giant space movie 20 years ago and more recently pitched Lucasfilm on the idea of the movie as a potential standalone “Star Wars” entry. (At the time it was described as “Seven Samurai” in the “Star Wars” universe.) When the Lucasfilm version of the idea petered out, Snyder made it even bigger and more insane – so much bigger that it required two movies, which Netflix has now dated for December 22 of this year and April 19, 2024.

Boutella stars as Kora, a young woman and former soldier for the Empire-like Imperium, whose peace is threatened when the Imperium comes for her small, backwoods planet. Kora then turns to a ragtag group of mercenaries from around the universe to take a stand and bring down the Imperium. But at what cost?

The nearly four-minute-long trailer certainly establishes the look and tone of the various worlds Snyder traverses – there seems to be a flying griffin (one of the characters can communicate with animals) and at some point Bae fights a giant spider-woman played by Jena Malone. It’s unclear if the footage is from the first film (dubbed “A Child of Fire”) or both films. But either way the imagination and visual complexity of the footage is very impressive. Can you see the movie’s “Star Wars” origins? Sure. Does that really matter? Not when it looks this cool.

Snyder has also said that different cuts will be released of the films, with the version debuting on December 22 the more family-friendly cut, with a bloodier, more hardcore edition coming soon.

“Rebel Moon’s” first part, “A Child of Fire,” will debut on December 22. And the second part, “The Scargiver,” on April 19, 2024.