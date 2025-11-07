 Adam Sandler to Receive Chairman’s Award for ‘Jay Kelly’ at 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival

The actor will be honored for his dramatic performance as the manager and friend of George Clooney’s title character

Joe McGovern
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler (Getty Images)

The Palm Springs International Film Festival is recognizing “Jay Kelly” star Adam Sandler with the 2025 Chairman’s Award, the organization announced Friday.

The 59-year-old actor and comedian will be honored for his supporting performance in Noah Baumbach’s “Jay Kelly,” the Netflix feature in which he plays the friend and manager of the famous Hollywood actor title character, played by George Clooney.

“Adam Sandler delivers a deeply moving and career-best performance in Jay Kelly,” said Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi. “It is a performance which underscores his standing as one of the most versatile and respected actors of his generation. We are proud to honor Adam – a singular talent whose work continues to surprise and inspire – with this year’s Chairman’s Award.”

Sandler’s performance has generated awards buzz for the film, which will open in theaters Nov. 14, followed by its global streaming release on Dec. 5. Though strongly associated with comedies, Sandler has frequently turned in dramatic film roles, beginning two decades ago with “Punch Drunk Love” (2002) and in several other films including “Reign Over Me” (2007), “Uncut Gems” (2019) and “Hustle” (2022), for which he received a Screen Actors Guild nomination for Best Actor.

Past recipients of the Chairman’s Award include Timothée Chalamet, who was recognized last year for “A Complete Unknown” and went on to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, in addition to Amy Adams, George Clooney, Viola Davis, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Tom Hanks, Jennifer Hudson, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Gary Oldman and Reese Witherspoon.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival runs Jan. 2–11. The event is presented by Kering and sponsored by “Entertainment Tonight.”

George Clooney, Adam Sandler
