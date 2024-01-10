Adan Canto was remembered by his “Designated Survivor” costar Kiefer Sutherland as a “wonderful spirit” after the actor died at 42 of cancer.

Maggie Q, who also starred on the ABC drama, praised Canto’s “kindness and warmth and generosity of spirit,” while Neal Baer, one of the series’ executive producers, wrote on social media, “He was a vibrant part of our series… playing Aaron Shore with wit and passion. He will be greatly missed.”

The Mexican American actor, who most recently played Arman Morales on Fox’s “The Cleaning Lady,” died after a private battle with appendiceal cancer.

“It seems lately I have had to make too many posts like this one, but I am heartbroken by the loss of Adan Canto,” Sutherland wrote in his Instagram caption of a photo of himself and Canto from the set of the series, which ran from 2016 to 2019.

“He was such a wonderful spirit. As an actor his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed. I am also heartbroken for his wife, Steph and his two young children. Adan, may you rest in peace,” Sutherland concluded.

Maggie Q wrote, “You are the level of person that Hollywood didn’t even deserve, adding, “Anyone who knew you was a lucky one.”

Canto was also remembered by his costars on Fox’s “The Cleaning Lady,” including Sean Lew, who, per Deadline, wrote on Instagram Stories that he was “at a loss for words” after news of Canto’s death.

“Adan, you were one of the coolest people I’ve ever worked with. I was honored to be your castmate,” Lew said in his tribute. “We continue the show in honor of you and everything you’ve given us. Not a single day will go by without acknowledging what you’ve given this world. Thank you for everything and I will truly miss you.”

Shiva Negar, who plays Isabel Barsamian on the Fox series, wrote in her Instagram Stories, “I can’t, I just can’t,” alongside crying and broken-hearted emojis.

“He’ll always be our Arman. Adan Canto, your memory will be cherished forever. We grieve alongside Adan’s family, friends, and fans,” Fox wrote on Twitter.

Season 3 of “The Cleaning Lady” will honor his memory with a title card when it returns to Fox on March 5.

