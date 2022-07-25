Adele is heading back to Las Vegas.

On Monday, the British singer announced the rescheduled dates for her Las Vegas residency, which was postponed earlier this year indefinitely — mere hours before the first show was due to begin.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows,” she wrote in a post on her official website. “I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!”

“Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me,” she added. “Thank you for your patience, I love you.”

Titled “Weekends With Adele,” the residency will now run from Nov. 18 through March 25.

Adele announced that her residency would be postponed in a tearful Instagram post just one day before it was set to kick off in January. The “Easy on Me” singer explained that the show wasn’t ready after delivery delays and COVID had thrown wrenches in production.

“It’s been impossible to finish the show, and I can’t give you what I have right now. And I’m gutted,” she said at the time.

Her post was met with immediate outcry from ticketholders and was widely criticized. In July, she admitted that the backlash left her a “shell of a person.”

“I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal,” she said.

Adele released her fourth studio album, “30,” in November and it was quickly certified platinum three times by the RIAA.