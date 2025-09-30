Adobe’s Premiere Comes to iPhone With an App Designed for Creators

Adobe’s Premiere is coming to the iPhone thanks to a new app that was designed with creators in mind. The free-to-use app launched on Tuesday with plans for an Android version to come in the future.

Part of the company’s cloud editing suite, Premiere Pro is often upheld as one of the top video editing options on the market and is regularly used by Hollywood studios. This mobile version stands as a streamlined version of the software designed for on-the-go editing.

The app also comes with several features specifically designed with a creator-centric approach, such as an unlimited multi-track timeline, allowing users to quickly edit their videos and a speech enhancement tool — which will strip away the background noise from audio to focus on what the subject is saying.

Sound clarity is a huge issue for creators and a major reason why tiny, portable microphones have become so popular in recent years.

Users will also be able to incorporate Adobe’s generative AI model into their editing work. This can be used for captioning — another common need among creators — as well as the ability to generate stickers and images.

The Premiere app will also let users create their own generative sound effects. Let’s say you want to make a video of a woman hitting a baseball, but when her bat hits the ball, you want to hear a loud crack. Before, that tiny flourish could waste hours of editing time, requiring you to hunt for the right sound and place it at the exact right moment. But with generative sound effects, you could record yourself making a cracking noise exactly where you want the noise to occur. The AI tool then takes your recorded audio and makes a more realistic sounding version that matches the length, speed and pitch of your recorded version.

Though the Premiere app is free for any user, expanding cloud storage or using certain AI editing tools will cost credits. Those will be available for purchase.

Users will also be able to send their videos to the desktop version of Premiere Pro, allowing for editing across mobile and desktop.

Other features include allowing creators to see how their video will play in different aspect ratios, as well as allowing them to adjust their frame rate and resolution. Users will then be able to save the finished video directly to their phones, save it in Adobe Cloud or export it straight to their platform of choice.