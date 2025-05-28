“Adults,” FX’s newest comedy, has officially landed and gives viewers a comedic inside look at life for Gen Z as they enter the real world.

The eight-episode series comes from “The Tonight Show” writers Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw and focuses on a group of five friends who are all trying to figure their lives out while taking up space in their friend Samir’s (Malik Elassal) childhood home.

“We’re so grateful to be telling this story about a group of friends navigating the hardest, horniest time of life together,” Kronengold and Shaw said in a joint statement last year after the show was greenlit. “FX comedies have defined our generation, and we can’t wait to show them the consequences.”

“Adults” is executive produced by Kronengold, Shaw, Nick Kroll, Stefani Robinson, Sarah Naftalis and Jonathan Krisel. Under Kroll’s Good At Business banner, Alicia Van Couvering also serves as an executive producer.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the new comedy series.

When does “Adults” premiere?

“Adults” will have a two-episode premiere on FX on Wednesday, May 28 at 9 p.m. EST/PST. The next day, the entire eight-episode season will drop on streaming service Hulu (May 29).

When do new episodes air?

The first two episodes will air on FX with the series premiere on Wednesday. Afterward, the full season will be available to stream on Hulu on Thursday, May 29.

“Adults” Season 1 Release Schedule

Season 1, Episode 1: “Pilot” — Wednesday, May 28

Season 1, Episode 2: “Spit Roast” — Wednesday, May 28

Season 1, Episode 3: “Have You Seen This Man?” — Thursday, May 29

Season 1, Episode 4: “House Rules” — Thursday, May 29

Season 1, Episode 5: “Theracide” — Thursday, May 29

Season 1, Episode 6: “Roast Chicken” — Thursday, May 29

Season 1, Episode 7: “Annabelle” — Thursday, May 29

Season 1, Episode 8: “The Mail” — Thursday, May 29

What is “Adults” about?

Here’s FX’s official description: “FX’s ‘Adults’ is an ensemble comedy series about a group of twenty-somethings in New York trying to be good people, despite being neither ‘good’ nor ‘people’ yet. Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Paul Baker (Jack Innanen), Issa (Amita Rao) and Anton (Owen Thiele) are five friends crashing together in Samir’s childhood home, where they share their meals, anxieties and, occasionally, toothbrushes.”

“Created by Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw (‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’),the show puts a slightly heightened twist on the wins, losses and humiliations of starting out in the adult world. Whether they’re trying to get ahead at work, navigating the healthcare system, hosting a dinner party or dating in the age of Find My Friends, the group is finding that nothing about the real world is simple, and all their best intentions tend to make things worse.”

Who’s in the cast?

The cast includes Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen and Amita Rao.

Watch the trailer