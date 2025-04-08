Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw’s ‘Adults’ Sets FX Premiere Date

Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw’s “Adults” has set a May 28 premiere date on FX.

The half-hour comedy series, which stars Malik Elassal as Samir, Lucy Freyer as Billie, Jack Innanen as Paul Baker, Amita Rao as Issa and Owen Thiele as Anton, follows a group of twenty-somethings in New York trying to be good people, despite being neither “good” nor “people” just yet. The five friends crash together in Samir’s childhood home, where they share their meals, anxieties and, occasionally, toothbrushes.

The show puts a slightly heightened twist on the wins, losses and humiliations of starting out in the adult world. Whether they’re trying to get ahead at work, navigating the healthcare system, hosting a dinner party or dating in the age of Find My Friends, the group is finding that nothing about the real world is simple, and all their best intentions tend to make things worse.

Guest stars will include Charlie Cox, Julia Fox, D’Arcy Carden, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, John Reynolds and Ray Nicholson.

The project, which was initially titled “Snowflakes,” first received a pilot order in January 2024 and would go on to be given a series order in July.

In addition to Kronengold and Shaw, executive producers on “Adults” include Nick Kroll (“Big Mouth,” “The League”), Stefani Robinson (“Atlanta,” “What We Do in the Shadows”), Sarah Naftalis (“What We Do in the Shadows”) and Jonathan Krisel (“Baskets,” “English Teacher”). Alicia Van Couvering (“Tiny Furniture,” “Drinking Buddies”) also serves as an executive producer under Kroll’s Good At Business banner. “Adults” is produced by FX Productions.

The first two episodes will drop May 28 at 9 p.m. ET on FX, with two new episodes dropping every Wednesday for the following three weeks. The entire eight-episode season will also be available next day on Hulu and FX On Demand.