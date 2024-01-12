‘Snowflakes’ Comedy Pilot Lands at FX, Nick Kroll to EP

“Snowflakes,” a half-hour comedy written by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, has gotten a pilot order from FX.

The project, which is executive produced by Kronegold, Shaw, Karey Dornetto, Nick Kroll, Alicia Van Couvering and director Jonathan Krisel, follows a group of codependent housemates in their 20s trying to be good people, despite being neither “good” nor “people” yet.

The pilot will be produced by FX Productions, where Kroll has a first-look deal, and Krolls’ production company Good at Business, where Van Couvering serves as president.

Kronegold and Shaw are coming off their stint as the youngest writers on “The Tonight Show.” Their debut humor collection, “Naked in the Rideshare,” was published by HarperCollins in November. Kronegold and Shaw are represented by UTA and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

Kroll is the creator, star and producer of “Big Mouth.” He recently starred in FX’s “The League” and appeared in “What We Do in the Shadows.” He will next been seen in “Red One.” Kroll is represented by UTA, Rise Management and Schrek Rose.

Dornetto served as showrunner on the first two seasons of “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens,” an executive producer on “Portlandia” and contributed as a writer and producer to “Arrested Development” and “Community,” among numerous other projects. Dornetto is represented by UTA, Artists First and Jackoway Austen.

Krisel is best known for his work showrunning, writing and directing every season of IFC’s “Portlandia” and the FX series “Baskets,” as well as his collaboration with the comedy duo Tim & Eric.

He most recently directed the FX pilot “English Teacher,” which is now ordered to series, and executive produced and directed “Kroll Show” for Comedy Central. Krisel is represented by Mosaic and UTA, Mosaic and Yorn Levine.

Van Couvering’s producing credits include Lena Dunham’s “Tiny Furniture,” Jon Watts’ “Cop Car” and Joe Swanberg’s “Drinking Buddies.” Prior to Good at Business, she served as an executive at Epic Magazine, Lord & Miller and Annapurna Productions.