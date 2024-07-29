FX Picks Up ‘Snowflakes’, 20-Something Comedy From Nick Kroll, for Series Order

FX is picking up “Snowflakes” for a series order. The upcoming comedy from executive producers Nick Kroll, Jonathan Krisel and Stefani Robinson is set to premiere next year.

The half-hour series comes from Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw (“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”) and follows a group of 20-something housemates “trying to be good people, despite being neither ‘good’ nor ‘people’ yet,” a press release for the series reads. The comedy stars a relatively unknown cast that includes Malik Elassal (“Joe Pickett”) as Smir, Lucy Freyer (“Paint”) as Billie, Jack Innanen (“The Dessert”) as Paul Baker, Amita Rao (“Emperor of Ocean Park”) as Issa and Owen Thiele (“Theater Camp”) as Anton. The pilot was written by Kronengold and Shaw and directed by Krisel.

“We are excited about the exceptional cast and powerhouse comedy team we’ve assembled for ‘Snowflakes,’” Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment, said in a statement to press. “Not only does it give us a chance to introduce our audience to Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw’s brilliant comedic voice, but we also get the opportunity to work again with Nick, Jonathan and Stefani, all incredibly talented veterans of signature FX comedies.”

“We’re so grateful to be telling this story about a group of friends navigating the hardest, horniest time of life together,” said Kronengold and Shaw. “FX comedies have defined our generation, and we can’t wait to show them the consequences.”

“Ben and Rebecca are massively gifted writers, our cast is beyond talented and the team we have assembled around them is the best,” said Kroll. “I cannot wait to help make this show and give many more quotes for press releases.”

Kronengold and Shaw also serve as executive producers of the upcoming comedy in addition to Kroll (“The League”), Krisel (“Baskets”), Robinson (“What We Do in the Shadows,” “Atlanta”) and Alicia Van Couvering from Good at Business. The series is produced by FX Productions.