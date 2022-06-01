A&E Expands WWE Partnership to 3 Series With New Programming Block

The WWE and A&E Network are not just extending their partnership with the return of “Biography: WWE Legends” for a second season, but building on it with two new series “WWE Rivals” and “WWE Smack Talk” set to debut this summer.

Starting Sunday, July 10, WWE on A&E will bring fans nine weeks of all-new programming featuring intimate looks into the lives and careers of WWE’s most iconic figures. The three series will air consecutively every Sunday and feature unprecedented access to WWE’s archive across 130 hours of premium WWE series and specials.

“Biography: WWE Legends” tells the personal stories behind some of the WWE’s most memorable icons and events across two-hour episodes. Featuring rare archival footage and in-depth interviews, each episode examines a different high-profile name from WWE history and their unique impact on pop culture. Wrestlers featured this upcoming season include The Undertaker, Goldberg, The Bella Twins, Lex Luger, Edge, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, and D-Generation X. The show will also explore the orchestration behind the first-ever “WrestleMania.”

“Biography” will be followed by new series “WWE Rivals,” a roundtable discussion series hosted by actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. The show will delve into the storylines and dynamic characters behind the battles that built the WWE across one-hour episodes featuring archival footage from the WWE’s library as well as interviews with the superstars involved. Rivalries set to be showcased this season are “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock, Bret “The Hitman” Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker vs. Kane, John Cena vs. Edge, and the “Monday Night Wars” between WCW and WWE.

Rounding out WWE on A&E will be “WWE Smack Talk” featuring Booker T, Hot 97 and ESPN host Peter Rosenberg, and WWE host Jackie Redmond. Each half-hour episode of the new after show will recap the biggest moments from each Sunday’s episode of “Biography” and “Rivals” as well as reveal details that didn’t make the final episode. The hosts will be joined by various WWE Legends, current stars, and other celebrity guests.

“Biography: WWE Legends,” “WWE Rivals” and “WWE Smack Talk” are produced by WWE for A&E Network. Executive producers for WWE are Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Brad Abramson, and Jonathan Partridge. A&E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights.