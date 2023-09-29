Aerosmith on Friday revealed the decision to postpone the rest of the year’s shows for their “Peace Out” tour due to Steven Tyler’s “more serious than initially thought” injury, which now includes a fractured larynx.

The band only played three shows for its final tour, which began in Philadelphia Sept. 2. Following two more shows on Sept. 6 in Pittsburgh and Sept. 9 in Elmont, New York, the trek was paused for Steven Tyler to receive treatment for vocal cord damage.

“[Steven’s] doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care,” the band wrote in a statement posted to social media. “He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.”

The lead singer, who judged on “American Idol” for a few seasons, wrote of the injury he sustained during the Sept. 9 show.

“To all our fans…I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” Tyler wrote in a previous post. “I sustained vocal damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding.”

The initial announcement led to the rescheduling of dates from Jan. 29 through Feb. 29, 2024. Now, all “Peace Out” shows currently scheduled will be pushed back to sometime in 2024. The band promised to announce new dates as soon as they know more.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world,” Tyler wrote. “I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend once those dates are announced. Fans with questions regarding refunds should reach out to their point of purchase.

Fellow rocker Bruce Springsteen also announced further postponements earlier this week, moving all of his remaining 2023 concert dates to 2024. He’d previously pushed back his September shows as he recovers from peptic ulcer disease. Now he’s set to continue treatment through the rest of the year and is postponing these dates due to “an abundance of caution,” according to a statement. The new dates are set to be announced next week.

Thirty-seven United States dates remain on the Aerosmith tour itinerary. Joey Kramer, Aerosmith’s original drummer, has not joined the tour lineup. John Douglas performs in Kramer’s place. In December 2022, Tyler was sued for alleged sexual assault of a teenager in the 1970s. He has denied the allegations.