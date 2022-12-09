‘Nope,’ ‘Elvis,’ ‘Avatar’ and ‘The Woman King’ Among AFI Awards’ Best Movies of the Year

In a week chock-full of awards announcements, AFI has revealed their Top 10s for both film and television and while there were many titles we’ve come to expect (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”, “The Fabelmans”, “Hacks”, “Better Call Saul”), there were just as many that were nice surprises on the lists, especially for TV (“Nope”, “Mo”, “Pachinko”, “Somebody Somewhere”, “Reservation Dogs”). Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” is to receive a special award from AFI this year as well.

Film titles assumed to be on the list but which did not make a showing are “Babylon”, “The Whale”, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. Television programs overlooked included critical darlings “Bad Sisters”, “Black Bird” and “Ramy”, not to mention major hits like “House of the Dragon”, “The Watcher”, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and the “Dahmer” miniseries.

Here are the AFI selections for 2022:

AFI MOVIES OF THE YEAR

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Nope”

“She Said”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Woman King”

“Women Talking”



AFI TELEVISION PROGRAMS OF THE YEAR

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Better Call Saul”

“Hacks”

“Mo”

“Pachinko”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Severance”

“Somebody Somewhere”

“The White Lotus”



AFI SPECIAL AWARD

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“AFI shines a light upon excellence in storytelling and the collaborators who bring these stories to the screen,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. “This year, more than ever, celebrating the community of artists that realize these dreams is particularly meaningful – as they have lifted our spirits through the most challenging of times and proven the power of this great art form.”

Honorees will gather on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, for recognition at the annual AFI

Awards private luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills