AFM Moves Out of Los Angeles to Las Vegas

The American Film Market (AFM) is moving to Las Vegas this year after taking place in the Los Angeles and Santa Monica area for four decades.

The Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA) and its Board of

Directors, which operates AFM, announced on Friday that the 45th edition of the market will take place from Nov. 5-10 at the Palms Casino Resort in Vegas.

The decision to move AFM to Nevada comes after a multi-city search and careful evaluation of the needs of AFM’s exhibitors and buyers.

“After extensive research, discussions with the Board and invaluable feedback from stakeholders, this move underscores our determination to evolving AFM to meet today’s industry needs,” Clay Epstein, IFTA chairperson and president of Film Mode Entertainment, said in a statement to TheWrap. “The strength of the AFM lies in its ability to create community and present a sophisticated platform for all our participants’ activities in one convenient location. The Palms enables us to do all of that and beyond.”

In addition, major production, finance, sales and distribution companies, including Arclight Films, Blue Fox Entertainment, Blacktop International, Cinema Management Group, Cornerstone, The Exchange, Film Mode Entertainment, FilmNation Entertainment, Film Seekers, HanWay Films, A Higher Standard, Lakeshore Entertainment, Millennium Media, Myriad Pictures, NEON, Protagonist Pictures, The Asylum, The Solution Entertainment Group, Vision Films, WME Independent and XYZ Films, have already committed to participating in AFM24 in the new Las Vegas Palms locale.

Jean Prewitt, IFTA president and CEO, added, “AFM was created by the Independents and remains the Independents’ market. The industry has called for a fresh look at how the market can better serve a rapidly changing business. The Board has made a monumental decision that allows us to better serve these needs. We look forward to introducing everyone to the new AFM venue and its offerings.”

“We’re delighted to extend a warm welcome to the American Film Market,” Cynthia Kiser Murphey, general manager of Palms Casino Resort, said. “Our team members are committed to providing the Palms’ signature and personalized hospitality to each and every guest. The AFM’s needs and our offerings make for a perfect match and we look forward to hosting the AFM participants this November.”

AFM has been held annually in Santa Monica since its inception in 1981, establishing itself as a marketplace for production/acquisition, financing, distribution and sales in the independent motion picture and television industries.