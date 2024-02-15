‘John Wick’ Immersive Experience Bets on Las Vegas

Ready to step into the designer, bulletproof shoes of John Wick? Very soon, you can.

Lionsgate is teaming up with Area15, the immersive entertainment district that is currently home to Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart and will soon host Universal’s year-round horror experience Universal Horror Unleashed, to whisk you away to the world of John Wick. The John Wick Experience, set to open later this year, was cocreated by franchise director Chad Stahelski and his team at 87Eleven Entertainment. It’s going to be a blast.

The John Wick Experience is an approximately 12,000-square-foot attraction, blending “immersive theatre and highly themed cinematic environments to create an interactive journey that transcends reality. Guests step through the doors of the Las Vegas Continental and into the fantastical underworld of ‘John Wick,’ where they navigate a high stakes adventure as well as visit a themed bar and retail shop open to the general public” (according to the official release). That’s right — you get to drink next to highly skilled assassins.

You will be shuttled through with a party, with each group “tasked with specific missions, playing out in unique ways with characters, mythology and iconography from the Wick universe. They may rub elbows with Continental staff, assassins, crime bosses, or other curious guests like themselves within the relative safety of the Continental. Guests will be drawn into the culture, trusted with secrets, and invited to private areas of the Continental, promising an authentic and compelling action-packed experience.”

Lionsgate and Stahelski partnered with Egan Productions, a leading creator of escape rooms, attractions and live events, who had previously collaborated with Lionsgate on a “Saw”-themed escape room in 2018. (They also worked on a “Blair Witch”-themed escape room in 2021.) The John Wick Experience will be Lionsgate’s fourth Las Vegas attraction, after the two previously mentioned escape rooms and The Hunger Games: The Exhibition, and based on the billion-dollar “John Wick” motion picture franchise, which Stahelski also produces with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee at Thunder Road Films.

Area15’s John Wick Experience (Courtesy of Lionsgate)

“It’s always gratifying to see people embrace your story and characters, whether on the big screen or with a fully immersive experience like this one,” Stahelski said in an official statement. “The teams at Lionsgate, Area15 and Egan really dive into this world, and I’m excited that fans will experience it live in Vegas.”

“One of the things I love about the ‘John Wick’ franchise is the idea that there’s a whole world of alliances and vengeance hiding in plain sight — all converging within the worldwide locations of the Continental. This experience draws fans into that world like never before, and Area15 is an ideal place for fans to live out the fantasy, action and danger portrayed in the films,” Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate’s EVP and head of global products and experiences, said.

The launch of the Las Vegas experience later this year speaks to the importance of the “John Wick” franchise to Lionsgate and to its continued expansion, after last year’s theatrical feature “John Wick: Chapter 4” and the limited streaming series “The Continental” on Peacock. Next up is “Ballerina,” a spin-off film starring Ana de Armas due out later this year.