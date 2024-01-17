You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

“After Midnight” debuted to a lukewarm audience with host Taylor Tomlinson at the new late night show’s helm.

The reboot of “@midnight,” which originally ran on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2017, brought in 686,000 viewers to CBS during its Tuesday night premiere, according to Nielsen fast national figures.

Viewership for the new show was up 31% in terms of total viewers when compared to the time period this season to-date, which has been filled by Byron Allen’s syndicated show “Comics Unleashed,” since the end of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” last spring.

The 12:30 a.m. premiere also scored CBS’ largest regularly scheduled audience in the hour time slot since the finale of “The Late Late Show” on April 27, 2023.

Tomlinson’s late night debut was also buzzy on social media, as the series premiere drove 112.2 million potential impressions and 3,400 mentions on social media platforms.

The late night comedy series, which also streams on Paramount+, centers on “what set the internet abuzz that day with a game show feel,”

Hailing from CBS Studios, Spartina Industries and Funny or Die, Jack Martin returns as showrunner, a role he played throughout the four-season run of “@midnight,” along with co-showrunner Eric Pierce.

Martin and Pierce serve as EPs alongside Stephen Colbert, Carrie Byalick, Tom Purcell and Evelyn McGee Colbert, who executive produce for Spartina Industries, James Dixon of Dixon Talent, Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Whitney Hodack and Henry R. Muñoz III, who serve as executive producers for Funny or Die. Jason Nadler, who cocreated “@midnight,” also executive produces on behalf of Serious Business.