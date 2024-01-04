New CBS Late Night Series ‘After Midnight’ Sets January Premiere

The James Corden replacement will be hosted by Taylor Tomlinson and will also stream on Paramount+

After Midnight will premiere Jan. 16 at 12:37 a.m. ET (Courtesy of CBS)

CBS has a premiere date for “After Midnight,” the “@midnight” reboot taking over James Corden’s spot on the broadcast network’s late night line-up.

The show, hosted by comedian Taylor Tomlinson, will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 16, and also stream on Paramount+. It is a late night comedy series about “what set the internet abuzz that day with a game show feel,” according to CBS.

In addition to Tomlinson, the show will feature a panel of guests from the worlds of entertainment, comedy, music and beyond. The first set of panelists will be announced at a later date.

“After Midnight” fills the time slot previously occupied by “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

The show is produced by CBS Studios, Spartina Industries and Funny Or Die.

Stephen Colbert, Carrie Byalick, Tom Purcell and Evelyn McGee Colbert serve as executive producers for Spartina Industries, while James Dixon of Dixon Talent, Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Whitney Hodack and Henry R. Muñoz III serve as executive producers for Funny Or Die. In addition, Jason Nadler, who co-created “@midnight,” serves as an executive producer on behalf of Serious Business.

Jack Martin and Eric Pierce serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Martin was showrunner for “@midnight” through its four-season run on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2017.

Jo Firestone is co-executive producer and head writer while Alexx Wells will also serve as co-executive producer. Sharon Everitt will direct.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

