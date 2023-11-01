‘After Midnight’: CBS Sets Showrunners, Head Writer and Producing Team for New Late Night Show

CBS Studios and Stephen Colbert’s “@midnight” reboot has found its creative team.

“After Midnight,” which will premiere on CBS Television Network and Paramount+ in early 2024, has named Jack Martin (“@midnight”, “Raid the Cage”) and Eric Pierce (“The Challenge: USA,” “The Wheel,” “Hollywood Game Night”), comedian Jo Firestone and Alexx Wells as co-executive producers. Martin and Pierce will also serve as co-showrunners, while Firestone serves as head writer.

@midnight, which ran on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2017, was a game show hosted by Chris Hardwick that posed Internet-themed questions to its three guests. Hardwick is not expected to return to the reboot.

A host and premiere date for the upcoming late night series will be announced at a later time.

In addition to Colbert and his wife Evelyn, “After Midnight” is executive produced by Spartina Industries president Carrie Byalick, “The Late Show executive producer Tom Purcell and Dixon Talent’s James Dixon.

The Spartina team is joined by executive producers Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Whitney Hodack and Henry R. Muñoz III from Funny Or Die. Additionally, @midnight co-creator Jason Nadler of Series Business serves as an executive producer.

“After Midnight” will take over the 12:37 a.m. ET/PT time slot, which was previously occupied by “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

“We are thrilled to be reunited with our friends at Funny Or Die,” Colbert said in a statement. “My hope is that, every night, AFTER MIDNIGHT will be just as ridiculous as the internet is every day Plus, the original ‘@midnight’ aired after ‘The Colbert Report,’ so welcoming this new show to 12:30 feels like coming home.”