Stephen Colbert has announced comedian Taylor Tomlinson will host new CBS late-night series “After Midnight.” He told the crowd at a taping of “The Late Show” on Wednesday.

Colbert joked to the audience that, while it’s part of his job to stay up to date on current events, he gets “most of my news” from CBS News press releases. He then shared the network’s release announcing “After Midnight” and said, “I was so excited to see CBS’ new foray into late-night. What would it be?”

“Maybe ’60 Minutes After Dark’?” he added. “I was even more excited to find out that it’s actually going to be a new show called ‘After Midnight’ inspired by the comedy gameshow ‘@Midnight’ that used to follow me on ‘The Colbert Report.’”

Colbert went on to add that “After Midnight” will be produced by the team at “Funny Or Die” and the host himself. He joked the show is still looking for a host and told the audience to let him know if anyone had ideas, when Colbert was interrupted by comedian Tomlinson.

It turns out Tomlinson had a great idea: herself.

Tomlinson is best known for her Netflix comedy specials “Look At You” and “Quarter Life Crisis.” Her standup features an exploration of coming into her own after growing up in a conservative Christian household.

The news comes hours after Paramount revealed the show will debut in early 2024.

Colbert previously said, “We are thrilled to be reunited with our friends at Funny Or Die. My hope is that, every night, AFTER MIDNIGHT will be just as ridiculous as the internet is every day. Plus, the original ‘@midnight’ aired after ‘The Colbert Report,’ so welcoming this new show to 12:30 feels like coming home.”

In addition to Colbert, “After Midnight” will be produced by Carrie Byalick, president of Spartina Industries; “The Late Show” executive Tom Purcell; Evelyn McGee Colbert; and James Dixon of Dixon Talent.

Watch Colbert’s announcement in the video above.