The “After” series has had a long journey. Starting as a One Direction Harry Styles fan fiction published on Wattpad by Anna Todd, the story was later reformatted to become an original novel series detailing the tumultuous relationship between college student Tessa Young and tortured bad boy Hardin Scott. Five years after the novel was published, the first book was turned into the film “After” starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Tessa and Hardin.

Since 2019 there have been four installments in the “After” movie series with one coming out consistently every year.

The story started as a college romance but over the course of the films, Tessa and Hardin’s relationship has undergone a series of dramatic changes. The first film connected the two over their love of literature and saw Tessa opening herself up to try and make a relationship with Hardin work. “After We Collided” introduced romantic rival Trevor (Dylan Sprouse) and Tessa’s journey to reconnect with her father. “After We Fell” saw Tessa and Hardin struggling to maintain a long-distance relationship, Tessa’s troubled relationship with her father, and longtime family secrets in Hardin’s family come to life. The two finally took a more permanent break from their relationship in “After Ever Happy,” with Tessa moving to New York City and Hardin finally going to therapy to tackle his issues.

For newcomers to the “After” series, it can be hard to figure out which film to start with. The names don’t provide any clear order and the movies recast most supporting characters including Tessa’s mother Carol (originally Selma Blair, later Mira Sorvino) and Hardin’s father Ken (Peter Gallagher in the first film, Rob Estes in the rest).

With the next installment in the “After” series coming this year — the secretive “After Everything” — here’s how to watch the “After” movies in order so you know exactly where to start to track the journey of Tess and Hardin’s relationship.

How to Watch the “After” Movies in Order:

“After” (2019)

“After We Collided” (2020)

“After We Fell” (2021)

“After Ever Happy” (2022)

Do you have to watch the “After” movies in order?

The films chart the course of Tessa and Hardin’s relationship chronologically. While there are occasional flashbacks to Tessa and Hardin’s childhoods and the drama in their families, the main storyline is best enjoyed by watching the movies in order of release since that’s also the chronological order in which the story events occur.

The few rumors about the upcoming “After Everything” have suggested the film will likely take place after the most recent film, depicting the continuation of their relationship and their possible reconciliation.

Where are the “After” movies streaming?

“After” is available to watch on Hulu and can be rented from all major services including Google, Youtube, and Amazon.

The entire rest of the series including “After We Collided,” “After We Fell,” and “After Ever Happy” can be streamed on Netflix.