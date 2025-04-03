Julia Roberts Is Caught in a Sexual Assault Scandal in First Look at Luca Guadagnino’s ‘After the Hunt’

CinemaCon 2025: Amazon MGM will release the thriller on October 10

Luca Guadagnino, Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield were a big part of Amazon MGM’s debut presentation at CinemaCon, coming out onstage to show off their upcoming psychological thriller “After the Hunt.”

The film stars Julia Roberts as a college professor who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student (Ayo Edebiri) levels an accusation against one of her colleagues (Andrew Garfield), and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come into the light.

The sneak peek starts with a dinner party. “Maggie is brilliant,” Roberts’ character says of Ayo Edebiri’s character.

A series of indoor shots ensue as Maggie is accused of plagiarism by Garfield’s character, who reveals his generational bias in the clip.

“I don’t feel comfortable having this conversation anymore,” Maggie says.

The film’s story turns when Edebiri’s character tells Roberts’ character that Garfield’s character assaulted her.

Guadagnino has quite a long history with Amazon, having released his love triangle tennis drama “Challengers” with the studio last year. He also had one of the more infamous moments in CinemaCon history when Amazon screened a gruesome, bone-snapping clip from his remake of the giallo film “Suspiria” during a lunch presentation back in 2018.

“After the Hunt” will be released in theaters Oct. 10.

