‘Mercy’ First Look: Chris Pratt Has 90 Minutes to Prove to AI That He Didn’t Kill His Wife

Imagine if an advanced AI program put you on trial for murder…and you had 90 minutes prove your innocence or die.

That’s the premise of “Mercy,” which got an extended trailer during Amazon MGM’s presentation. Chris Pratt came onstage to show the chair he sits in for the duration of the film, in which he plays an LAPD detective who helped create the Mercy program, and is now facing its judgement for the murder of his wife.

Mercy, which is played by Rebecca Ferguson, gives the detective full access to its surveillance, forensics, and criminal investigation systems. He has 90 minutes to comb the system and find his wife’s killer and prove his innocence. If he doesn’t get Mercy’s “guilt threshold” below 92% with enough evidence, he will be immediately executed.

Timur Bekmambetov (“Wanted”) directed the sci-fi thriller from a script penned by Marco van Belle (“Arthur & Merlin”).

This project comes to Amazon MGM Studios from Academy Award-winning and Golden Globe Award-winning producer Charles Roven (“American Hustle”), who garnered a second Academy Award for Best Picture last year on “Oppenheimer.” Roven produced “Mercy” with Atlas Entertainment SVP Robert Amidon as part of the producing team alongside Bekmambetov’s Bezelevs and film producer Majd Nassif.

“Mercy” will mark a reunion for Pratt and Bekmambetov, both alums of “Wanted,” a 2008 action film based on Mark Millar’s comic book. Bekmambetov’s Hollywood directorial debut grossed more than $342 million worldwide and earned two Oscar nominations.

Bekmambetov broke out with the fantasy epic “Night Watch” (2004). His innovations in digital filmmaking earned Bekmambetov’s production company BEL a place in Fast Company’s Top 10 Most Innovative video companies in the world in 2021.

“Mercy” will further expand Chris Pratt’s relationship with Amazon MGM Studios, from which the hit series “The Terminal List” hails. Prime Video previously confirmed the second season of the fan-favorite, action-thriller series and has ordered the prequel “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,” which will also star Taylor Kitsch, to series. On the film side, Pratt recently starred in Prime Video’s “The Tomorrow War” and “Electric State” at Netflix.

“Mercy” will be released on Jan. 3, 2026.