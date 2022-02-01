Days after it screened as part of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, the first trailer for the sci-fi drama “After Yang” has arrived. The film hails from “Columbus” filmmaker Kogonada and stars Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith as a couple faced with a problem: their daughter’s beloved human-like android malfunctions, and is in need of repair. But in searching for a solution, the family – specifically Farrell’s father character – rediscovers their humanity.

The film is based on the short story by Alexander Weinstein and is benefitting from a hybrid release: A24 will release the film in theaters on March 4, but on the same day it’ll also be streaming on Showtime.

In TheWrap’s review from Sundance, our critic called the film a “real breakthrough kind of work” for Kogonada.

Watch the trailer for “After Yang” in the video above. The film also stars Justin H. Min, Malela Emma Tjandrawidjaja and Haley Lu Richardson.