‘AGT’ Judges Give Their First-Ever Collective Golden Buzzer to a Phenomenal 9-Year-Old Opera Singer (Video)

“America’s Got Talent” gave out its first-ever collective Golden Buzzer on Tuesday’s show, when judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews all decided to hit that big shiny button together for 9-year-old contestant Victory Brinker.

In the video above, you’ll see Victory give her show-stopping performance of “Juliet’s Waltz” from the opera “Roméo et Juliette.” This spectacular rendition wowed the audience and the judges alike.

Howie tells Victory: “I was not expecting that and you’re angelic. I loved it. I loved it.”

“I loved it, too,” Heidi adds. “You have a beautiful voice. It was incredible. You are incredible”

Sofia concurs: “I agree, you are a star. I think you have a powerful voice. That was amazing, I really loved it.”

Then they ask Simon to weigh in.

“I think, you know, auditioning and turning up sometimes is really, really important for your career,” Simon says. “And I think you’ve been incredibly brave to come here, I have to say. I just want to talk to Terry for one moment. Terry, can I ask you a question?”

Terry rushes over and as Simon gets everyone together for a quick chat down by the judges’ table. We can’t make out much, but in the whispers we hear Simon say: “How would you feel if we were to do something different?”Then he turns to Victory and says that, unfortunately, they can’t all give the young opera singer a “yes” — because instead they are all going to give her the first-ever group Golden Buzzer.

“Look, Victory, as I said, turning up in terms of your career is really important,” Simon says. “However, we’re not going to give you a ‘yes’ today. We’re going to do something else we’ve never, ever, ever done on the show before. We are all going to give you something special. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1.”

Then the judges and host all hit the Golden Buzzer together and the confetti rains down during the history-making “AGT” moment.

Watch the video above.

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.