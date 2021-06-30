‘AGT': Watch Heidi Klum Give Her Golden Buzzer to This ‘Magic’ Quick-Change Artist (Video)

“America’s Got Talent” is no stranger to quick-change performers, but until Léa Kyle showed up, “AGT” had never seen a quick-change magician. That’s what judge Heidi Klum decided Kyle was, when she gave the 25-year-old contestant her Golden Buzzer on Tuesday’s episode of the NBC competition.

Kyle, who is a French native, performed an amazing quick-change routine to “Swish Swish” and “Part of Me” by Katy Perry, moving in and out of outfits so quickly that it was invisible to the naked eye. Klum was so taken with Kyle’s ability to swap her clothes faster than a model backstage at an haute-couture show that she decided Kyle deserved to move right on to the “AGT” Season 16 live shows.

Of course, Kyle almost died of excitement when she got the Golden Buzzer from the “Queen of Fashion,” as she called her.

“I’ve got to tell you, we’ve seen quick-change artists on this show, I’ve never seen one better than you,” judge Howie Mandel said.

Sofia Vergara added: “I am so in shock. You were having a great time while you were doing it. It was beautiful.”

“I think normally when we see this kind of act, there’s always two people normally in the act and the music is terrible,” Simon Cowell chimed in. “This was very, very cool and you have amazing showmanship. It was world-class.”

Then it was Klum’s turn: “I loved it, too. I mean, you were doing real magic. It was absolutely incredible and flawless. I mean, you know how much I love fashion and I feel like we’ve never really had anyone that is as good as you. So I feel like you should go straight to the live shows, what do you think?”

Yes, yes, Kyle agreed. Golden confetti then rained down on her as the former “Project Runway” and current “Making the Cut” host gave her a hug.

Watch Kyle’s act via the video above.