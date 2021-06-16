‘AGT': Watch Magician Who Looks Like He’s Straight Out of ‘Saw’ Torture Judges With a Spider (Video)

“America’s Got Talent” fans know that the whole NBC competition isn’t just made up of singers and dancers, because “talent” crosses many other categories — including scaring the bejesus out of people. And on Tuesday’s episode of “AGT” Season 16, the show found what be its most talented contestant ever in that particular area: masked magician Klek Entos.

The best way to describe this mysterious competitor is if Jigsaw from the “Saw” franchise decided to go on “America’s Got Talent.” His voice (played via tape recorder) is foreboding. He’s here to freak out judges Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell and even makes host Terry Crews join the terrifying fun. Oh, did we mention he also carries an ax around with him?

“My name is Klek Entos. And I am the sum of all your fears. Let me introduce you to an experiment using your subconscious. It’s a gateway to your intuition. To your memories. And to your childhood fears.”

During his act, Klek Entos came down in front of the judges and asked them to participate in his magic trick, having Heidi reach her hand into a box and pull out a piece of paper and hand it to him (“Is something going to bite me in there?”) and then asked Sofia to put five ink drops (that he pulled out of nowhere!) on the paper to stain it in a unique pattern.

Klek brings Terry down and asks him what he sees on the paper, and he responds “a spider.” That’s when the contestant crumples up the paper and puts it back into the box says “What if the box had the power to make your imagination come to life? Would it feel like you’re experiencing a dream or a nightmare?” Klek lights his hand on fire using a candle on the table (for some reason??) and then reveals to the judges there is a spider inside the box that Heidi grabbed the paper from.

Everyone freaks out, understandably, and then Klek makes the spider disappear. He gets a “yes” vote from each of the judges to move on in the competition — because how could they say no and live?

Watch the act via the video above. And if you are looking for something a little less terrifying, see below for a clip of World Taekwondo Demonstration Team receiving Terry’s Golden Buzzer.

