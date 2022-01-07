3 Men Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Ahmaud Arbery

The three men convicted of murdering Black Georgia man Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison on Friday after being found guilty in November.

Travis McMichael and George McMichael will not be eligible for parole. Travis McMichael was the one who fatally shot Arbery as he jogged in their neighborhood in Feb. 2020. William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. will be eligible for parole. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley handed down the sentences.

The three white men were found guilty in November after a two-day jury deliberation.

Notably, the McMichaels were also indicted on three separate federal hate crime charges. The federal trial is set for February and they could face additional penalties if convicted of those charges, which include interference with rights, attempted kidnapping and using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Bryan was acquitted in November on the charge of malice murder, but, like the McMichaels, was also indicted on federal hate crime charges, including interference with rights and attempted kidnapping. He has pled not guilty on those charges. Again, if convicted, he may face additional penalties.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020, when he was going for a jog in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia. A white father and son — the McMichaels — began following Arbery in their pick-up truck before the son, Travis, fired three shots at Arbery, killing him. The incident was recorded on video by Bryan, who was also tailing Arbery in another vehicle.

It wasn’t until May of last year, three months after Arbery’s death, that the McMichaels and Ryan were arrested and charged with murder.