‘AHS’ Fans Are Not Pleased With the End of ‘Red Tide’

(This article contains spoilers for “American Horror Story: Double Feature” through the episode that aired Sept. 22)

The first five episodes of “AHS: Double Feature” were really, really great, and the fans couldn’t get enough. The season was shaping up to be maybe the best season of “AHS” ever, and certainly the best in a long time. But this week, the finale episode of “Red Tide” — the first half of the titular double feature — had a lot of folks changing their tune.

Before this week, “Double Feature” had been surprisingly serious and not really the insane camp-fests that the last few seasons had been. That shift toward a more serious tone paid off — even I, somebody who would have given up on this show a long time ago if I didn’t cover it for work, was having a great time with it.

The “Red Tide” finale episode, dubbed “Winter Kills,” carries a much sillier tone and rushes through the end of the story that had to this point been a slow burn. The main character (Finn Whitrock) was dead by the midway point — eaten by Alma (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), who gets away in the end. And then the story moves to LA for what amounts to an extended jokey postscript in which the Chemist (Angelica Ross) and Ursula (Leslie Grossman) try to sell the black pills to up-and-coming writers in Hollywood. The joke being that the pill doesn’t work for any of them, and the city ends up wrecked.

I didn’t hate this episode. I’m all about that Ryan Murphy craziness as long as the story stays mostly coherent, and it did manage that. Mostly. It’s weird that they would introduce that new cop and have her declare that she’s going to avenge the Chief (Adina Porter), and then never show up again. But that declaration is what sparks the massacre at Belle Noir’s house, so it does make plot sense. It’s just weird to introduce a character like that and then not follow up.

But I might be an outlier on this one, because the responses from fans on Twitter have not been pretty. You can catch a sampling below.

ryan murphy should take the pill and maybe he’ll finally know how to do finales 😬 #AHSdoublefeature — becks (@GEONH4KS) September 23, 2021

who wrote this episode this took a nosedive so quick #AHSdoublefeature pic.twitter.com/XyhtrFZvOt — andrew (@itsandrewyuh) September 23, 2021

Me thinking this season finale was gonna be good: #AHSDoubleFeature pic.twitter.com/XsKFwzUP7b — George Morris De'Ath (@kingofswank) September 23, 2021

me after telling ppl two weeks ago this season was good #AHSdoublefeature pic.twitter.com/Qcr627zoQ4 — gayth hill (@br3nd4nduffy) September 23, 2021

So you telling me Doris stayed up in that Cemetery?! I can’t believe it. Ryan Murphy, you will be dealt with.#AHSdoublefeature pic.twitter.com/ME3c27K3bX — chance (@chancematoskah) September 23, 2021

That was it……? Ryan….Alma ain’t get done in and Doris got no revenge??? #AHSDoubleFeature pic.twitter.com/Ce7TCloy5T — Rihannas 3rd Cousin (@JazminNicoleLuv) September 23, 2021

This rushed ending was exactly what I was afraid of with only 6 episodes #AHSdoublefeature — ❤️🖤 (@urine214) September 23, 2021

So she fucked up the world an that’s just it. This ending idk #AHSDoubleFeature pic.twitter.com/Z3oA3kceyE — Daphney (@blueberrychoc) September 23, 2021

There was also a recurring sentiment — that maybe last week’s episode would have been a better finale than what we ended up with. Or, to put it slightly differently, it might have been better to not have an ending than to have an ending like this one.

So should we just pretend Red Tide ended with ‘Gaslight’? 😬 #AHSDoubleFeature — American Horror Source (@AHS_Source) September 23, 2021

This ending was honestly so disappointing they should’ve just had last weeks episode be the finale #AHSdoublefeature pic.twitter.com/M22sLmeTTb — sassy gal (@bri_benj719) September 23, 2021

“AHS: Double Feature” isn’t done just yet, of course, because we still have the second half of that double feature starting off next week. My assumption, based on the teasers, is that what we’re going to get next is a prequel to “Red Tide” — you don’t really think it’ll be unrelated, right? — about the origin of the black pills. But I’m probably completely wrong.