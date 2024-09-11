Texas Becomes Latest State to Weigh Guardrails for Generative AI

U.S. state legislatures are weighing whether to build their own regulatory frameworks around artificial intelligence in the absence of any comprehensive federal rules that protect consumers and businesses against deep fakes, audio cloning and other AI concerns.

Texas became the latest to consider guardrails for the burgeoning technology at a hearing last month, where the Texas Senate Business and Commerce Committee members called on the Motion Picture Association (MPA) among a slate of other stakeholders from several industries to explore issues with AI and propose solutions. The lawmakers are considering protections for the radio, TV, music and film industries as well as the general public against the unauthorized use of AI.